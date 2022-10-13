Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Meta's 'Horizon Worlds' Virtual Land Isn't Grabbing Users, Report Says
"An empty world is a sad world." That's reportedly one of the concerns expressed in an internal Meta document related to Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual land that's also the company's key metaverse offering for consumers. Internal documents including memos from employees show that Horizon Worlds isn't pulling in the number...
CNET
Nintendo Switch Sports Will Come Back Online This Week After Bug Fix
Nintendo will brings its Wii Sports successor, Nintendo Switch Sports, back online this week following several days of downtime. The sports game has been offline since Oct. 14 due to a bug that was discovered in its version 1.2.1 update. Said bug would cause the game to crash while loading matches in both online and offline modes, so Nintendo retracted that patch and disabled online play while it investigated the issue.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9: Why Princess Rhaenys Didn't Yell 'Dracarys!'
Not for the first time, HBO's House of the Dragon presented a perplexing character decision in need of further dissection. From Laena Velaryon's suicide to foot fetishes, season 1 of the Game of Thrones prequel series is absorbing, to say the least. The latest episode -- episode 9 -- saw Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, aka The Queen Who Never Was, take her turn in the spotlight.
CNET
Motorola's New Rollable Phone Concept Changes Size With the Press of a Button
Motorola just announced a new concept for a rollable smartphone with a screen that expands and contracts with the press of a button. The company demonstrated the device at Lenovo Tech World, and it's the latest example of how tech companies are experimenting with ways to push the modern smartphone forward.
CNET
More People Should Watch This Wholesome Japanese Docuseries on Netflix
I recently misplaced two 14-year-old girls. We were at Sakura-Con, an anime convention in Seattle. Two of the three teens in our group went, with permission, to buy food. They didn't come back. The Seattle Convention Center was packed with tens of thousands of people, most dressed like characters from Demon Slayer.
CNET
9 Tips to Prepare Your TV for the Next Episode of 'House of the Dragon'
Picture settings on your new TV might not be ideal right out of the box. Getting the best image possible out of your TV will make all your shows and movies pop. We break down all the settings you'll need to adjust to get the best picture quality. HBO's House...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Comments / 0