ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLB playoffs: Follow Astros-Mariners ALDS Game 2 as Seattle looks to bounce back from brutal walk-off defeat

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQszx_0iXra7TR00

MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.

Game 1 in Houston saw the Astros snatch a victory from the Mariners in heroic, historic fashion. They move on to Game 2 Thursday with Seattle ace Luis Castillo on the mound, looking to claw back a game before returning home. In a twist, that will be the only Game 2 on Thursday. The scheduled contest between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed to Friday afternoon because of rain in the Bronx.

So, here's the main event for Thursday.

Game 2: Mariners (Castillo) at Astros (Valdez) - 3:37 p.m., TBS

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Will Castillo help the Mariners rebound? Or can Astros starter Framber Valdez put Seattle's ALCS dreams on life support? Follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future

More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season came to an unimaginable end with two dismal performances in Philadelphia, where the Braves were...
Action News Jax

Cancer claims Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan at age 20

Corey Phelan, a left-handed pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league organization, died of cancer, the team announced Thursday. He was 20. Phelan joined the Phillies out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, New York, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022, ESPN reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

MLB playoffs: Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed by rain, winner-take-all matchup pushed to Tuesday afternoon

There's one spot left in the Championship Series, and one game left to decide who gets it. And it will have to wait until Tuesday. After attempting to wait out rain in New York, MLB announced late Monday night that the winner-take-all Game 5 in the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series is postponed until Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
CLEVELAND, OH
Action News Jax

Mariners believe snapping playoff drought only the beginning

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Seattle Mariners' season boiled down to a combination of undeniable success and a disappointing conclusion. The year was filled with peaks and valleys that included an unforgettable summer in the Pacific Northwest that made baseball fun again and brought the Mariners back to relevance. It ended with the Houston Astros sweeping Seattle in the AL Division Series.
SEATTLE, WA
Action News Jax

ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians delayed by rain

NEW YORK — (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night, and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start was being delayed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Action News Jax

Kliff Kingbury's open to giving up play-calling after 2-4 Cardinals start

Four seasons in, Kliff Kingsbury's NFL tenure is not exactly going to plan. The Arizona Cardinals are off to a 2-4 start that's good for last place in the NFC West. They rank 16th in the NFL in total offense and 22nd in scoring with 19 points per game. Quarterback Kyler Murray is having his worst season as a pro while sporting a career-low 5.6 yards per passing attempt and 6-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio through six games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy