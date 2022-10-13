Read full article on original website
Related
Balthazar restaurant owner U-turns on James Corden ban and claims TV host ‘apologised profusely’
James Corden is no longer banned from a New York restaurant, its owner has said. Keith McNally, proprietor of Manhattan restaurant Balthazar, U-turned on his stance after initially accusing the comedian of “abusive” behaviour towards his staff.The restaurateur shared a second photo of Corden in an update on Instagram on Monday night (17 October) and claimed: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”He joked: “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from...
Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler
Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens. “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye,...
Tamron Hall teams up with the Purple Leash Project
The Purple Leash Project is helping by creating special spaces for animals to sleep and play so everyone can heal.
Comments / 0