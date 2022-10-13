Read full article on original website
Oregon State Police Seize Nearly 9,000 Pounds Of Processed Marijuana In Traffic Stop
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon. During the stop, reasonable...
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
Medford man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, kidnapping, strangling her
MEDFORD — A Medford man will be arraigned in court Monday, Oct. 17 following an incident in which he reportedly broke into a woman's home, attacked, strangled and kidnapped her. Police records state that 47-year-old Mark Allen Atkins was arrested on Oct. 14 and lodged in the Jackson County...
One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow
WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
Central Point murder suspect also accused of attempting to kill two other people
CENTRAL POINT — Court documents detail the list of charges against a suspect accused of murdering a man in Central Point Thursday, Oct. 13, including the attempted murder of two other people. According to court documents, the Jackson County District Attorney's office says Murphy attempted to cause the death...
Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase
An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl
MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
Three arrests made at two Josephine County unlicensed cannabis grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Three people were arrested on Oct. 12, when the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed two search warrants in the 3000 block of Upper River Road and one search warrant in the 3000 block of Lower River Road in Josephine County regarding unlicensed cannabis grow sites.
Man arrested after shooting at 15-year-old girl in Josephine County
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) officers have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police arrested 44-year-old Naham Harris, and they have charged him with the unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangering of another. An additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana was added to his charges a couple days after he was taken into custody.
New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent
SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
