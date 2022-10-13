Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
Central Illinois Proud
Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
wcbu.org
South Side Mission breaks ground on new thrift store
South Side Mission broke ground Monday on a new thrift store on Garden Street in an expansion of services for residents in the 61605 zip code area. South Side Mission has contracted with a minority owned architectural firm, IDG+, as well as a female and minority owned general contractor, AFE Construction.
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
Central Illinois Proud
Walk For Wishes makes it way to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois held its 8th annual Walk For Wishes across the state on Sunday. This year was the first year Peoria hosted the walk. Participants could receive caricatures, balloon animals and even see the Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters. Funds raised from Walk For Wishes...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police release Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours, safety tips
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released information for those planning on going Trick-or-Treating this year. According to a press release, Trick-or-Treat hours in Peoria this year is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. • Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours. • Never let your children...
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says it was a Canton man who was killed early Saturday morning following a crash in rural Peoria County. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results indicate Nathan Fall, 38, died from multiple blunt force injuries, and likely died instantly. Fall...
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria house a ‘total loss’ after early morning arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue deemed an unoccupied house a “total loss” after an morning fire Saturday caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. According to a press release, firefighters and paramedics responded to a structure fire at 1409 N Bestor just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The two-story house was showing fire from both floors, and it took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
1470 WMBD
Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire
The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
25newsnow.com
House deemed a total loss after Saturday arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria house is a total loss after an arson early Saturday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of West Armstrong Avenue and North Bestor Street to reports of flames coming from the first and second story of a structure. No...
25newsnow.com
Man dead after crash in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
1470 WMBD
One injured in Creve Coeur crash
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – At least one person is injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Creve Coeur, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. 25 News reports one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1470 WMBD
Overnight crash in Peoria County leaves one dead
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Peoria County. It happened just after 2 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 at Strube Road. ISP says for unknown reasons the driver of a black Ford Edge crossed into the eastbound lanes, into...
Comments / 0