ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

Seneca man devoted to service as both a pastor and firefighter

By Dustin Lattimer
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbBn4_0iXrYASl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYsgx_0iXrYASl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xng0r_0iXrYASl00

SENECA, Mo. — A Godly relationship has always been important to Colorado native, Ty Dawson. His father was a church pastor, and instilled in Dawson the importance of faith, family and God, at a young age.

A love for God would send Dawson on the path of service, while continuing to live in southwest Colorado, where he met the love of his life, Julie. Newly married, Dawson was able to spread his faith as a pastor for different churches in his home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgdMP_0iXrYASl00

After several years, many opportunities in church ministry brought Ty and Julie to southwest Missouri. Dawson says both him and his wife quickly fell in love with the area, so they settled down and bought a home in Seneca where the couple would welcome their first child; a boy they named Hayes.

“My Dad had been the pastor in this area and we just knew the people and really enjoyed what the area was like and what Southwest Missouri had to offer, so we decided that we wanted to stay right here,” said Dawson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJn7c_0iXrYASl00

Seneca Bethel Baptist Church was where the Dawsons quickly found their “second home.” After attending the church with his family for several years, Ty was voted as Senior Pastor for Seneca Bethel Baptist in 2012, preaching to the small congregation of fifty.

“It was my conviction to establish and stay in one location long enough to see families grow, kids grow and then graduate and start their lives. Finding an ideal place to settle into, like here in Southwest Missouri, especially the Seneca area, was just something that was important to us,” said Dawson.

| Missouri Man’s Summer Consumed By Wildfire >

While answering his spiritual calling as a senior church pastor, Dawson said he felt he could do even more to serve others, by becoming a firefighter. As a young man, Dawson had an interest in firefighting, but as he grew older, he began to wonder what it would be like to save lives, not just spiritually, but physically.

“I think growing up, every kid wants to go get in that fire truck and one day do what those brave men and women do each day.”

In 2019, Dawson enrolled in firefighter training, which landed him a second career as Engineer for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District in Newton County.

“Firefighting is a lot of ministry. You get to help people. So for me, firefighting and working for the fire department, we get to show up and help folks when they’re having the worst day of their life. When we get to go and help them and provide our services, we get to see property saved and lives saved, and so being a pastor and being a firefighter just fits hand-in-hand,” said Dawson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgj0w_0iXrYASl00
Photo courtesy: Billy Wade Photography

Dawson says there’s no other fire department he would rather be a part of, than the one that serves the Redings Mill area.

“There’s not one person that I work with, on any shift, at either fire station located in the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, that I don’t enjoy working with. Every person there is incredible and I love that all of us get to work together and serve our fire protection district as a team. We all mesh well and I really like that,” said Dawson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goyXH_0iXrYASl00
Photo courtesy: Billy Wade Photography

Dawson continues to dedicate his life to service, both as a pastor and as a full-time firefighter, allowing him to take the message of love, and spread that message through his career as a firefighter, where love is often what’s needed, following a devastating fire.

“I definitely don’t try to overstep or be intrusive in a situation where someone has been affected by a fire, but when someone’s needing a level of comfort, I just absolutely can’t help but want to either encourage or be someone who can supply that encouragement to someone who’s life has been drastically changed by fire.”

There are many who believe in the saying, “all things happen for a reason,” and one of those believers is Ty Dawson.

“I believe that my role as a husband, a father, a pastor and a firefighter is 100% a God thing. I believe 100% that this was the direction that God wanted me to go in.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Joplin: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri. In southwest Missouri, Joplin is a city that is famous for its history as a western town. This city lies on historic Route 66 and is home to the Joplin Museum Complex, which includes exhibits on mining and Bonnie and Clyde, the infamous criminals who hid out in Joplin in 1933.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing

MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
PITTSBURG, KS
Four States Home Page

Pavillion honoring nurses to be added to Lamar park

Lamar, Mo. — A Lamar park will be adding a new feature thanks to a generous donation. Danny Little is donating $50,000 to Barton County Memorial Park. It will pay for the future “Doris Little Barton County Memorial Nurses Pavilion” honoring both his mother and the nurses of the county. The donation is the latest […]
LAMAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin crash claims life, injures three

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joplin over the weekend. The injury crash was first reported Saturday around 11:21 PM near Deer Dr. and Dove Dr. That’s where EMS personnel and Joplin Police Department (JPD) located four occupants in the crash. According to JPD’s release, two occupants were […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance.  Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid.  USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE MAP Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home....
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy