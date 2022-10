Responsible firearm ownership means always knowing where your guns are. They should not be misplaced. That being said, one male learned the hard way when he accidentally left a red pouch n the counter of the Rite Aid Store at 260 W. Lehigh Avenue. Inside the pouch were two pistols. He laid them on the counter, got distracted with a purchase and left them on the counter. This happened on October 9, 2022. Police released the video last week.

