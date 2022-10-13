Read full article on original website
Related
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
insideedition.com
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
There was a heated confrontation over a 20-month-old Georgia child who has been missing for more than a week. Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who has custody of the child, barged into the home of the boy's babysitter, who claimed he was mistreated. “I begged you to help....
Woman tears up after realizing best friend named her baby after her: 'I'll never get over this'
The beautiful moment was caught on video and went viral on TikTok and Reddit.
An Unhinged Mother-In-Law Demanded To Hold Newborn Grandkid Before Anyone Else
Becoming a grandmother is a beautiful thing: you get to see your own children become parents themselves, you get to see your legacy passed down to yet another generation, and — apparently — you get to make absolutely ridiculous demands of your daughter-in-law and then sulk when she doesn’t cooperate with your utter madness.
TODAY.com
Toddler steals the spotlight from middle school cheerleaders in viral video
A toddler cheerleader joined his big sister's cheer routine at a football game, in a video you need to see. "When you're 2 but you have watched too many cheer practices in the living room," Texas mom Michelle Rodriguez captioned a TikTok video with more than 10 million views and 2.4 million likes.
Adorable 2-year-old toddler joins big sister as cheerleader at football game and nails the routine
Little Liam was clearly inspired by his three older sisters who all dance and cheer.
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
Stepmom refuses to spend money on adopted daughter of husband
Are all children the same, or are they ranked differently?. It’s never easy when a child’s parents get a divorce, and later on go to get remarried to another person. At that point, a child then needs to navigate how this new parental figure will fit into their life.
A NICU nurse was so loving to their baby, the parents asked her to be godmother
She needed to be in his life.
Mom's Fury at 'Rude' Teen Nephew Criticizing Her Parenting Cheered Online
"I wouldn't engage with a 13-year-old on parenting," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Woman Returning Birthday Gift Bought for Fiance's 'Mean' Daughter Praised
The woman opted to return the iPhone gifted to the teen after the teen deliberately excluded the woman's 4-year-old daughter from the birthday celebrations.
Upworthy
This woman has attended over 200 funerals for strangers who had no one to mourn for them
Death is a very strange concept. For many, it is scary and traumatizing, whereas for many others it is a very interesting subject. Jeane Trend-Hill, 55, has always been intrigued by the concept of death: cemeteries, funerals, and everything else associated with it. After losing her mother, Mary, 57, when she was only 20, and her father, Joe, 56, when she was only 14, Jeane started to feel at home among cemeteries and crematoriums. She would devote hours to drawing and taking pictures of London's vast Victorian cemeteries.
A Florida woman says she used duct tape and pillows to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian pummeled their home
A search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a trail of destruction.
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Man Gave Away His Ex-girlfriend’s Dog and Now She’s Demanding He Gets It Back
Relationships are all about compromise so when your partner has a dog, it kinda becomes your dog too. But what happens when you're stuck with the animal after a breakup?. That's how u/JollySheep758 begins their post.
Mom Ruins Bride’s Wedding Dress Reveal in a Funny Tiktok Video: still not over this
Bride’s mum ‘ruins’ wedding dressPhaedrap / TikTok. A bride called out her mother for ruining the reveal of her wedding dress in a funny viral video. Her bridesmaids, artist, and TikToker @phaedrap planned a wedding dress reveal. But when the time was right, her mother completely usurped her. It was a huge scandal!
Woman furious when she finds out boyfriend installed a tracker on her car
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trust is something that is earned. For example, I had been dating a man for a few months when he offered to detail my car for me one afternoon while I was busy working. I knew him well enough that I wasn’t concerned about him doing any damage to my car, and I knew we had plans that evening so that he would return my car in plenty of time; however, what I didn’t know was what was ultimately the deal breaker.
Scary Mommy
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0