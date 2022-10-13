Read full article on original website
Upper Valley Everyone Eats returns to Gifford in October
VermontBiz Gifford will distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats this month on Tuesday, October 25 between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s South Parking lot. The frozen meals, provided by Global Village Foods, are available by reservation. To reserve a meal or for any other questions, please contact Gifford Community Relations Coordinator, Katja Evans at 802-728-2377.
vermontbiz.com
Saint Michael’s College hires new director of public safety
Jeff Favreau of South Burlington, a former sergeant at University of Vermont Police Service, has been hired as director of public safety at Saint Michael’s College(link is external) in Colchester, effective Oct 17. In his new role, Favreau will lead a team of about 25 full-time and part-time public...
vermontbiz.com
$30 Million in federal funding to advance innovation and production of next-generation GaN chips at GlobalFoundries Fab in Vermont
A world leader in RF semiconductor manufacturing, GF’s Vermont Fab moves closer to large-scale production of next-generation gallium nitride chips. VermontBiz U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the award of $30 million in federal funding to advance the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors at GF’s facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. With their unique ability to handle significant heat and power levels, GaN semiconductors are positioned to enable game-changing performance and efficiency in applications including 5G and 6G smartphones, RF wireless infrastructure, electric vehicles, power grids, solar energy, and other technologies.
vermontbiz.com
Curtis Fund announces new board of directors leadership, members
The Curtis Fund(link is external), a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation that provides postsecondary scholarships to Vermont students, has appointed a new president and three new members to its board of directors. Amy Mellencamp has been named president of the board of directors. Newly appointed members include Seth Bowden, Hillary Burrows and Joan Goldstein.
vermontbiz.com
National Life names new external communications and media relations director
National Life Group(link is external) in Montpelier has named Daphne Larkin director of external communications and media relations, effective Oct 3. She joins National Life after 14 1/2 years at Norwich University, where she most recently served as director of media relations and community affairs. At National Life, Larkin will...
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices in Burlington have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon
VermontBiz Average gasoline prices in Burlington have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
WCAX
Police respond to Burlington High School threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
WCVB
'Person of interest' in unsolved April homicide in New Hampshire arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man described as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, officials said. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted on a 2021 warrant issued in Utah when he was spotted...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident.
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge construction update
TRAFFIC IMPACT: US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are tight curves approaching the temporary bridge, and trucks are advised to reduce speed to 15 mph. Bicycles should use caution while crossing the bridge.
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
