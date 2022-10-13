Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East junior performs a twice-weekly improvised music recital for Career Academy teachers
SIOUX CITY -- For nearly an hour twice a week, Desmond Hill devotes his lunch break to playing piano inside the teacher's lounge at the Career Academy. Since Hill doesn't read music, he'll improvise a classical, jazzy or, even, baroque-sounding riff. By the way, Hill isn't a teacher with the...
Sioux City Journal
REVIEW: Villalobos Brothers offer inviting look at Mexican music -- even at home
I missed the Villalobos Brothers’ encore Saturday night at the Orpheum Theatre. Instead of performing it on stage, the three took the extra number into the lobby and, due to illness, I wasn’t there to see it. Thanks to the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s online arm, SCSO.Live, however,...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City third-graders crawl through smoke in fire department's fire safety house
Spalding Park Elementary School students go through the Sioux City Fire Rescue's fire safety house Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Third grade students throughout the city have the opportunity to go through the simulated house and learn about fire safety as part of the fire department's outreach during fire prevention month.
Sioux City Journal
Kelly Houts
Kelly Houts of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday today. Cards may be sent to #17 Heritage Place, Sioux City, IA 51106. Kelly was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Estherville, Iowa. He was a State Farm Agent for over 40 years. He is a clown named Whoops with the Abu Bekr Shrine, and is involved St. Thomas Church, Jesters, Legion Post 697, Sioux City. He is also a member of the High Twelve club and the Muzzle Loaders.
Sioux City Journal
Protecting precious prairie land for a future generation
BRONSON, Iowa -- Growing up, Scott Wendel remembered herding cattle on horseback at the farm, founded by his grandpa Vern in 1912 who later sold the more than 2,000 acres of land to Wendel's dad Al. "I grew up in the Loess Hills," Wendel, now an Omaha resident, said of...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Realtor: Still more homebuyers than available homes.
Christine Stultz, a Realtor at Century 21 ProLink, talks about the current housing market in the Sioux City area. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Council approves resolution for Avery Brothers Sign Company's new facility
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of a resolution to amend the urban renewal plan so that Avery Brothers Sign Company can move forward with plans to construct a new $3 million facility. The 13,500-square-foot facility will be located at the northwest corner of...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Falls Jefferson flexes stout defense to thwart Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 2-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic as it was blanked 2-0 by Sioux Falls Jefferson in Iowa girls volleyball action on October 15. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results...
Sioux City Journal
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove man was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries received in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alan Kennedy, 35, was hurt at 12:07 p.m., when he was driving south in a Kia Seltos on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection with Susan Lawrence Drive. Kennedy crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer, striking the driver's side of the pickup and front corner of the trailer.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland fugitive sought for escaping treatment facility
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree.
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Sioux City West vs Sioux City North football
Sioux City West does battle with Sioux City North in football action on Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022. See photos and video of the game.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City sets its Halloween trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY — The spookiest day of the year is almost here and with that the city of Sioux City has some official plans. In Sioux City, trick-or-treating hours will be observed from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night (Oct. 31). During that time, the Sioux City Police Department has a number of recommendations for trick-or-treaters including: Halloween costumes be made of fire-retardant material, parents or responsible adults always accompany young children making the neighborhood rounds, older children going alone make plans and only going to homes with a porch light on.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
Sioux City Journal
Avery Brothers Sign Company to build new $3 million facility
SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City. The 13,500-square-foot facility will contain office space, warehouse space and a shop. The business plans...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heelan volleyball hosts tournament ahead of regional play
SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan hosted a 12-team tournament Saturday afternoon as teams get ready for Regional play starting Monday and Tuesday. Heelan has seen its fair share of ups-and-downs this season, entering Saturday with a 18-13 record on the season. They are the third seed in the Class 4A, Region 1 bracket and face Le Mars Tuesday evening.
Sioux City Journal
Home-buying frenzy appears to be cooling in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's ultra-competitive housing market seems to be softening ever so slightly. On April 25, there were just 52 homes for sale in Sioux City. A search of Monday afternoon's listings, which was conducted by Tonya Vakulskas, president of the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, turned up 93 properties available for sale, 78 of which were single-family homes.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Disqualify political candidates who speak untruths
Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and federal government. One needs to understand no candidate will reflect exactly their political view on every issue. Having said that, there will.be candidates who more closely reflect their views than others. They should vote for that candidate no matter the candidates political affiliation.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
METRO ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton picks up must-win over Heelan Friday night
SERGEANT BLUFF – In a battle for the top spot in Class 3A, District 1, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors prevailed over Bishop Heelan Friday night in Sergeant Bluff. “We had to (win) if we wanted to stay alive in the playoff race, but like we tell these guys, win or lose, the goal on Monday is to show up and get better,” Warriors head coach Justin Smith said. “When these guys take that to heart, and it was tough on them early in the year, there’s no doubt about it, but they’ve responded really well.”
Comments / 0