SIOUX CITY — The spookiest day of the year is almost here and with that the city of Sioux City has some official plans. In Sioux City, trick-or-treating hours will be observed from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night (Oct. 31). During that time, the Sioux City Police Department has a number of recommendations for trick-or-treaters including: Halloween costumes be made of fire-retardant material, parents or responsible adults always accompany young children making the neighborhood rounds, older children going alone make plans and only going to homes with a porch light on.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO