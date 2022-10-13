Read full article on original website
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
Some Charlotte residents oppose plans for a large manufacturing plant to move in next door
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City. Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres near the Whitewater Center. The plans say the petitioners would like to build warehouses and office space for a large industrial facility off Rhyne Road.
Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
3 detained after stabbing near Whitehall Commons shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are in custody after a stabbing near the Whitehall Commons shopping Center along South Tryon Street in south Charlotte Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported stabbing in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street, which is near the shopping center and Interstate 485, around 9:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.
Charlotte police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened on Shady Oak Trail, which is just west of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Protest held by group pushing to change South Point HS Red Raider mascot
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Native American leaders and other advocates staged a rally outside Monday's Gaston County Board of Education meeting in an effort to change the Red Raider nickname at South Point High School. The group, known as the Retire the Red Raider coalition, has been pushing Gaston...
Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirms. Officials report Bouknight was released early Monday morning from the county jail in Charlotte, North Carolina on an unsecured bond. WCNC sports anchor Nick Carboni confirmed Bouknight was at practice Monday.
WCNC
ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
Teen with Charlotte-area ties on NBC's 'The Voice'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ava Lynn Thurreson landed a spot on NBC's “The Voice” after her rendition of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” got two judges to turn for her. The 18-year-old now lives in California, but spent some of her childhood in North Carolina, attending Weddington Elementary and Weddington Middle School.
Catawba County hunger walk will help those locally who suffer from hunger
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. is hosting a hunger walk Sunday to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the community. Officials said its common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers held a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due to a new...
Man dies in Hickory after being shot by roommate, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — One man is dead and another is in custody after police say a shooting took place between roommates on Monday. Hickory police were called to an apartment building on 5th Street SE on Monday around 6:46 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Police say a man called 911 to report that he shot his roommate.
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
Friday night fights: 2 charged after brawl breaks out at Olympic HS football game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested after a large fight broke during a football game at Olympic High School Friday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the school after a fight in the bleachers made its way onto the track around the field, delaying Friday's game against South Mecklenburg High School. The game was later continued.
Assistance League of Charlotte's new resale store is set to open on Oct. 18
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Oct. 18, the Assistance League of Charlotte is opening its new thrift shop, located off Old Pineville Rd. A national organization with 120 chapters, Assistance League is a non-profit that focuses on strengthening communities, providing children with opportunities for upward mobility and meeting the essential needs of children and families.
City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
