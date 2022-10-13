Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
When Herschel Walker softened abortion stance, he had plenty of company in the GOP
Abortion is driving more and more of the conversation late into the midterm election game, with GOP candidates softening their stances becoming the norm.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Puts Kevin McCarthy On Notice With Stark 'Power' Warning
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker hints at what a GOP-run House might look like.
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks reported in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv early on Tuesday morning; military jet hit a residential building in Yeysk on Monday
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0