MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO