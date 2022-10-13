Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
City of Odessa hosts Fall Festival
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 12th annual fall festival returned to west Texas over the weekend. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department puts hundreds of hours into making this event what it is each year. The Fall Festival has been a staple of the community and continues to...
Basin PBS Debate
Arch rivals Permian and Legacy met on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. The Legacy Rebels won a back-and-forth game 33-25, to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season. The Monahans Loboes beat previously undefeated Fort Stockton 38-29 on Friday night, on the road. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at...
Tom’s Coats kicks off
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller and the Salvation Army are teaming up again to keep kids in West Texas warm this winter. This is the 3rd year Tom and the Salvation Army have worked together for a coat drive. Even though we may experience...
1,200 Defective ballots sent to residents in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A small group of Midland County residents will be receiving a second ballot in the mail after defective ballots were sent out. The first 1,200 ballots that were sent out were deemed defective after it was realized the mayoral race was left off of part of precinct 110.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Jackalopes vs. El Paso Rhinos
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Jackalopes swept the El Paso Rhinos in their first home series of the season. Watch the highlights below for a more in-depth look.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood vs Monahans
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangerettes hosted the Monahans Loboes in Volleyball on Saturday afternoon. Watch the highlights below for a more in-depth look.
Flooding in Odessa
Permian High School student arrested for gun threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
Domestic violence victim remembered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
Law enforcement warning community of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of the growing fentanyl crisis, especially ahead of Halloween. Rainbow fentanyl is being widely distributed and closely resembles candy, raising concern for children as halloween approaches. “This rainbow fentanyl is just putting a new twist on...
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
