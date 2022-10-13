Read full article on original website
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: A man who is taking strides to turn a Topeka community around
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2017, Johnathan Sublet answered the call to turn around a Topeka community. “They said they are doing some work in this neighborhood called Hi-Crest and said when we called around to some of our friends around the country, they said you were the one to come lead it,” said Sublet.
WIBW
Sunflower Community, Inc. plans family event to promote education, togetherness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization that works to bring educational opportunities and promote togetherness is planning a fundraiser. They’re Sunflower Community, Inc. The group’s founder Julia Richardson Natland and board member Tamika Terry visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to share a bit about the group’s mission and their upcoming event.
WIBW
Local dance conservatory hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance held a fundraiser Sunday, raising money to donate to the American Red Cross to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian. The public was invited to swing by the dance studio to watch people of all ages hold dance performances...
WIBW
McMullen sisters share special bond on the court for Washburn volleyball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The McMullen sisters are a package deal. “Us McMullen girls, we make an impact, everywhere we go,” Corinna said. An impact that’s not going unnoticed. Sophie leads the team in aces, 2nd in the MIAA and is second on the team in digs. Corinna leads the ‘Bods in assists. But, the real dig here is their relationship is stronger than ever.
WIBW
Rebuilt McDonald’s open for business in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest McDonald’s location is ready for business. A ribbon cutting was held Monday night for the new restaurant at 29th and California. It replaces the previous building torn down in the spring after standing 38 years. With modernized furnishings and a much larger...
WIBW
Topeka to welcome very familiar faces as new Public Works, Utilities directors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed two very familiar faces as its new Public Works and Utilities directors. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Oct. 17, that it has named two internal candidates as the Public Works and Utilities directors - two crucial leadership positions within the City government.
WIBW
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
WIBW
Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
WIBW
Crews attempt to extinguish difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka
Sunflower Community, Inc.'s fundraiser is 6-8pm, Nov. 17 at CRC Lundgren, 1020 NE Forest.
WIBW
Seeds planted for future gains at Topeka garden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The groundwork was laid Monday for an orchard to grow in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood. The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Leadership Topeka 2022 class grabbed their shovels and hit the dirt this morning with members from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas and nonprofit Big Garden. Apples,...
WIBW
Law Board names 3 finalists for Director of Riley Co. Police Dept.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Law Board has named three finalists for Director of the Riley Co. Police Department who will present their plans at an upcoming public forum. The Riley Co. Police Dept. indicates that the Riley Co. Law Board will host a public forum with three...
WIBW
2022 Girls State Tennis Championships
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 State Tennis Championships wrapped up on Saturday, October 15. The 3, 2, and 1A Championships were held at Kossover Tennis Courts in Topeka. Wichita Collegiate took home the singles, doubles, and team titles. Rossville’s Olivia Sheer placed 7th in the singles bracket. Over...
WIBW
USD-437 parents upset over collection letters for unknown bills
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD-437 is facing questions from several parents who say they received collections letters claiming they owed money, most say they weren’t aware about. “I’m like I’m going to fight this and I’m just going to keep talking and I’m going to keep showing my proof and my paper work I’ve got it here. I’ve printed it they can’t take it away from me,” says USD-437 parent, Melissa Wescott.
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
WIBW
K-State stays ranked, KU falls out of Top 25
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) - The latest AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday afternoon and it looks a lot different. Kansas who was ranked No. 19 has dropped out of the poll after two straight losses, the latest against Oklahoma, but did receive 12 votes. That puts KU unofficially at No. 30. Kansas State was on a bye last week and they stay put at No. 17.
WIBW
KU men’s basketball No. 5 in Top 25, K-State not ranked
IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - The preseason poll for men’s basketball was released by the Big 12 Monday afternoon. Kansas and Baylor are tied No. 5, while Kansas State was not ranked. In fact, the Big 12 tops the nation with 50 percent of teams ranked in the Top 25....
WIBW
Libertarian Party of Kansas holds executive committee meeting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Libertarian Party of Kansas executive committee met in person Saturday in Topeka. With several Libertarian candidates on the ballot this year, they focused on what needs to be done for the upcoming election. The Libertarian Party will be represented in several races. Seth Cordell is...
WIBW
Evergy Plaza hosts community celebration on property maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and sponsor Schendel Lawn & Landscaping took to Evergy Plaza to celebrate community efforts to beautify Topeka neighborhoods. The event included music by DJ 151 Entertainment, multiple family-friendly activities, a food truck and raffles for attendees, with giveaways...
WIBW
Topekans reminded to winterize homes as temps drop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fall season is here and as the temperatures get colder, 13 NEWS wants to remind you to winterize your pipes. Consider finding the time to winterize your sprinklers, hoses, and pipes, because the temperatures are going to drop over the next couple of days, according to 13′s Doug Meyer’s report.
WIBW
Seneca airman who died in WWII to be buried in Springfield, Mo.
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WIBW) - An airman from Seneca who died at the age of 23 in World War II in Romania will be buried in Springfield, Missouri. The U.S. Army says that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Moses F. Tate who was killed during World War II will be interred on Oct. 27 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. It said graveside services will also be performed by Greenlawn Funeral Home, of Branson, before the interment.
