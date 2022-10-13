ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Sunflower Community, Inc. plans family event to promote education, togetherness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization that works to bring educational opportunities and promote togetherness is planning a fundraiser. They’re Sunflower Community, Inc. The group’s founder Julia Richardson Natland and board member Tamika Terry visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to share a bit about the group’s mission and their upcoming event.
Local dance conservatory hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance held a fundraiser Sunday, raising money to donate to the American Red Cross to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian. The public was invited to swing by the dance studio to watch people of all ages hold dance performances...
McMullen sisters share special bond on the court for Washburn volleyball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The McMullen sisters are a package deal. “Us McMullen girls, we make an impact, everywhere we go,” Corinna said. An impact that’s not going unnoticed. Sophie leads the team in aces, 2nd in the MIAA and is second on the team in digs. Corinna leads the ‘Bods in assists. But, the real dig here is their relationship is stronger than ever.
Rebuilt McDonald’s open for business in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest McDonald’s location is ready for business. A ribbon cutting was held Monday night for the new restaurant at 29th and California. It replaces the previous building torn down in the spring after standing 38 years. With modernized furnishings and a much larger...
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
Seeds planted for future gains at Topeka garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The groundwork was laid Monday for an orchard to grow in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood. The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Leadership Topeka 2022 class grabbed their shovels and hit the dirt this morning with members from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas and nonprofit Big Garden. Apples,...
2022 Girls State Tennis Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 State Tennis Championships wrapped up on Saturday, October 15. The 3, 2, and 1A Championships were held at Kossover Tennis Courts in Topeka. Wichita Collegiate took home the singles, doubles, and team titles. Rossville’s Olivia Sheer placed 7th in the singles bracket. Over...
USD-437 parents upset over collection letters for unknown bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD-437 is facing questions from several parents who say they received collections letters claiming they owed money, most say they weren’t aware about. “I’m like I’m going to fight this and I’m just going to keep talking and I’m going to keep showing my proof and my paper work I’ve got it here. I’ve printed it they can’t take it away from me,” says USD-437 parent, Melissa Wescott.
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
K-State stays ranked, KU falls out of Top 25

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) - The latest AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday afternoon and it looks a lot different. Kansas who was ranked No. 19 has dropped out of the poll after two straight losses, the latest against Oklahoma, but did receive 12 votes. That puts KU unofficially at No. 30. Kansas State was on a bye last week and they stay put at No. 17.
KU men’s basketball No. 5 in Top 25, K-State not ranked

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - The preseason poll for men’s basketball was released by the Big 12 Monday afternoon. Kansas and Baylor are tied No. 5, while Kansas State was not ranked. In fact, the Big 12 tops the nation with 50 percent of teams ranked in the Top 25....
Libertarian Party of Kansas holds executive committee meeting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Libertarian Party of Kansas executive committee met in person Saturday in Topeka. With several Libertarian candidates on the ballot this year, they focused on what needs to be done for the upcoming election. The Libertarian Party will be represented in several races. Seth Cordell is...
Evergy Plaza hosts community celebration on property maintenance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and sponsor Schendel Lawn & Landscaping took to Evergy Plaza to celebrate community efforts to beautify Topeka neighborhoods. The event included music by DJ 151 Entertainment, multiple family-friendly activities, a food truck and raffles for attendees, with giveaways...
Topekans reminded to winterize homes as temps drop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fall season is here and as the temperatures get colder, 13 NEWS wants to remind you to winterize your pipes. Consider finding the time to winterize your sprinklers, hoses, and pipes, because the temperatures are going to drop over the next couple of days, according to 13′s Doug Meyer’s report.
Seneca airman who died in WWII to be buried in Springfield, Mo.

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WIBW) - An airman from Seneca who died at the age of 23 in World War II in Romania will be buried in Springfield, Missouri. The U.S. Army says that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Moses F. Tate who was killed during World War II will be interred on Oct. 27 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. It said graveside services will also be performed by Greenlawn Funeral Home, of Branson, before the interment.
