South Bend abortion provider resumes services for at least three months after court ruling

SOUTH BEND — The only abortion clinic in Michiana is once again taking appointments after the Indiana Supreme Court upheld a pause on the state's near-total abortion ban .

The new law banning most abortions took effect Sept. 15 but was temporarily halted by a lower court after a week. The state Supreme Court took jurisdiction over the case Wednesday following an appeal of the injunction against the law filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The higher court's decision means abortions are likely to remain legal in Indiana until at least mid-January, when both sides in the lawsuit are scheduled to make oral arguments. The state's sweeping ban is being challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana along with Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and other abortion providers.

Abortion indiana: Whole Woman's Health's plans to add surgical abortion care were foiled by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Whole Woman's Health of South Bend has already booked appointments in November and is working to schedule October procedures, CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller told The Tribune. The provider had paused services for several weeks because it cut staff who could assist patients and provide medication-induced abortions.

"In order to get back up and running at full capacity, we need to rehire our full clinic staff," the provider said in a statement Thursday. "We’re sure to face a surge in demand from people across Indiana and the region who need abortion care."

Hagstrom Miller said some physicians who work with Whole Woman's Health are fully booked with clinics in other states. They had assumed abortions would no longer happen in Indiana.

Indiana Right to Life CEO Mike Fichtel said in a statement his organization is "deeply disappointed" by the delayed ban.

The group estimates 3,000 abortions will happen between now and Jan. 12, the set date for oral arguments. In 2021, Indiana reported 8,414 terminated pregnancies, according to an annual report .

"Although we are confident the law will be upheld," Fichtel said in the statement, "it will be far too late for those whose lives will be lost as this is argued in the courts.”

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade, state legislators in August passed Senate Bill 1, which bans abortions except in cases of rape or incest, when there's a serious threat to the mother's health or when fatal fetal anomalies are present. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law Aug. 5, with it taking effect Sept. 15.

Kelsey Hanlon, a Republican judge in Owen County, issued an injunction against the ban a week later. Although abortion wasn't legal at the time the Indiana Constitution was written, Hanlon ruled, language contained in the document suggests that there is a "reasonable likelihood" that decisions about family planning ― including whether to carry a pregnancy to term ― are protected.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend abortion provider resumes services for at least three months after court ruling