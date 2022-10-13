Is a Costco or Sam’s Club membership worth it for gas savings in Sacramento right now?

You’ve probably heard that warehouse giants like Costco and Sam’s Club have the cheapest gas in town.

Drivers can save about 60 to 70 cents per gallon at warehouse gas stations, according to the prices published on their websites and fuel price tracking tools like GasBuddy . An average gallon of regular gas in Sacramento costs $6.10 as of Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association . In comparison, the cheapest non-warehouse gas in Sacramento is at Sinclair on Elder Creek Rd. for $5.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy .

California has the highest gasoline prices in the nation. AAA lists the average cost per gallon for regular fuel at $6.20 on Thursday .

If you want to save at a warehouse station, there’s a catch – only paying members can take advantage of these discounts.

Are the potential gasoline savings worth the upfront membership cost? Consider these questions as you decide:

How much does a membership cost?

Both warehouse chains offer basic and premium memberships, although you’ll only need the entry level to access the gas savings.

Costco’s “Gold Star” membership costs $60 annually, and you can add another person in your household to the account for no additional charge.

The “Club” level membership at Sam’s Club only costs $45 per year, although the price will shift to $50 starting on Oct. 17. Adding an additional person to the membership costs $40 annually ($45 after the 17th).

How much would you save per tank?

On average in Sacramento, a driver with a 12-gallon tank could save between $7 to $9 per fill-up by going to a Costco or Sam’s Club. Metro area Costco stations advertised regular fuel prices of $5.39 per gallon as of Thursday morning, while a gallon at Sam’s Club stations cost slightly more at $5.49.

You can calculate your savings with the number of gallons you put in multiplied by the price per gallon. Do this for both the warehouse price and a non-warehouse station. Then, find the difference.

After just seven fill-ups, your gas savings would cover the cost of a $50 or $60 warehouse membership.

Keep in mind that your per-tank savings will fluctuate as gas prices change, although CNN reported that Costco’s prices are generally 20 cents cheaper than market-rate.

How far away is your closest Costco or Sam’s Club?

Warehouse gas stations are much less common than conventional stations — there are only 14 Costco and Sam’s Club fuel centers in the Sacramento metro area, compared to an estimated 250-400 total gas stations in Sacramento County alone.

Consider how far you’ll have to drive to get to your nearest warehouse gas station. Can you build the trip into your commute to work or school?

Chances are, if you’re in a pinch and need gas, you won’t drive too far out of your way to the “correct” station just to save $7. Check the map below to find your closest warehouse fuel center.

Do the hours work for you, and do have the time to wait?

Unlike most other gas stations, Costco and Sam’s Club pumps only operate during certain hours. For example, the Costco on Expo Parkway in Sacramento is open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

If you do choose to buy your gas at Costco or Sam’s Club, be prepared to wait in line with all the other drivers looking to cash in on savings. Lines have been so bad that in March, Costco-goers took to the Reddit forum r/Costco to vent their frustrations with an excessively long line at a San Diego warehouse station. Some drivers were even cutting the line, according to one user.

The bottom line

A warehouse membership could be a worthwhile investment to save on gas, especially if you live nearby and don’t mind waiting in line. The calculus changes if you’d have to drive out of your way to get to a fuel center, or if your work schedule doesn’t align well with the gas stations’ hours.