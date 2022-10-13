Read full article on original website
NJ stink bug home invasion is now underway
As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
Ewing, NJ brew rated one of the best pumpkin beers
It’s a crisp October evening in New Jersey. It’s cool enough that you need a hoodie, but not so cold that you’re uncomfortable. You have the perfect horror movie picked out for later on (it IS spooky season, after all), but first, you’re going to warm up by a nice bonfire.
WATCH: Huge Humpback Whale Shocks Father and Son Off Jersey Shore!
What do you do when you come face-to face with a massive creature of the deep? You gotta get it on film! If you haven't seen this video yet, your jaw will drop. Father and son fisherman duo Doug and Zach Piller from Bensalem, Bucks County had the heart-pounding experience of a lifetime when a MASSIVE humpback whale breached the surface of the water directly next to their boat!!
This Stunning New Jersey Beach Makes It Onto A Prestigious List
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
Restoration of New Jersey’s most famous elephant nears completion
Lucy the Elephant could fully reopen by Christmas. Efforts to restore the beloved landmark in Margate are way behind schedule and way over budget, but Lucy's caretakers say the end is near. An eight-month restoration project started in 2019 and was projected to cost $1.4 million. It has now been...
Win The Ultimate Night of Fright – Win a Four Pack of Passes to Valley of Fear
You and your squad could have the ultimate night of fright at the area's premiere haunted attraction... for free!. Listen while you work for your chance to win a four-pack of passes to Valley of Fear and the Original Haunted Hayride in Feasterville, PA (Bucks County). When you hear us...
Hey Central NJ! Starting to Feel Sick? Your Water Supply May Be The Reason
Hey Central Jersey! If you're starting to feel sick, your water might be the reason. The New Jersey Department of Health has just discovered a disease-causing bacteria in water supplies found in Central Jersey homes, according to NJ.com. Colony of bacteria close-up 3D rendering illustration on blue background. Microbiology, medical,...
New at Dunkin’ — fall menu expanded in NJ
Ghouls and goblins who need a caffeine fix or a sugar rush can rejoice!. Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is expanding its fall line-up of Halloween spooky specialty treats to keep guests fueled up to take on the frightful season. Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into goodies such as the...
Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ
Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
New Jersey’s Top Thanksgiving Side Dish Will Definitely Surprise You
Are you ready for some New Jersey Thanksgiving talk? We are, and we’ll kick off the season by talking bout the one Turkey Day side dish that rises above all the rest in the Garden State. I know what you’re thinking. Can we get through Halloween first before we...
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
Study Says New Jersey Ranks Very Low For Christmas Spirit
Bah-humbug is exactly the right phrase to use when it comes to Christmas in New Jersey, at least that’s what the findings of one published study suggest. It turns out that you can forget about all those wonderful town Christmas tree lightings here in the Garden State. And apparently, those beautifully decorated homes we see up and down our beautiful side streets mean absolutely nothing.
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
New Jersey’s favorite fall movies
You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
Jersey Girl Danielle Jonas Helps Friend Choose Bridal Gown on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ [VIDEO]
Celebrity wife and New Jersey native Danielle Jonas recently made an appearance on TLC's hit reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' to help a friend pick out her perfect wedding gown. Danielle, who's married to Kevin of the Jonas Brothers, was on hand at Kleinfeld's bridal boutique in New...
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!
Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck
Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
