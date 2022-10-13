Read full article on original website
New drug trials underrepresented older adults, FDA study finds
Trials for Type 2 diabetes, stroke prevention and heart failure drug candidates have consistently underrepresented study participants older than 80 years old, according to FDA researchers. In a study published Oct. 14 in JAMA, researchers examined 166 clinical trials tied to applications for new drugs and biologics submitted between 2010...
Cancer vaccine could be ready by 2030, BioNTech founders say
Personalized cancer vaccines are a few years away from regulators' approval and being available for the public, BioNTech co-founders Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD, and Özlem Türeci, MD, told the BBC Oct. 16. Dr. Şahin and Dr. Türeci, who teamed up with Pfizer early in the COVID-19...
RSV cases reaching 'seasonal peak levels,' CDC says
Hospitals across the country are seeing a significant surge of respiratory syncytial virus, NBC News reported Oct. 14. The volume of RSV patients is "two to three times what we've ever experienced," John Bradley, MD, medical director of infectious diseases at San Diego-based Rady Children's Hospital, said in the report.
US COVID-19 cases to rise by end of October, Mayo forecasts
While COVID-19 cases have been falling for more than three months, modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic suggests this trend will reverse by the end of October. As of Oct. 16, the nation's daily case average was 37,649, marking a 19 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Mayo's forecast suggests daily average cases will jump 11.4 percent from 33,893.3 cases on Oct. 14 to 37,747 by Oct. 28.
New omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 could lead COVID winter surge, expert says
UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 seem to be more transmissible than its parent BA.5, but it shouldn't be a cause for concern. Here's why.
Proactive discharge planning for more efficient patient flow: reduce “avoidable” days through actionable data
As the physicians, nurses, staff, and patient caregivers involved know all too well, inpatient discharge planning is critical to minimizing length of stay (LOS) and supporting the patient care journey. The process, however, is complex. Staffing shortages, fluctuating inpatient capacity, and economic pressures have complicated it even further. Hospital personnel...
Telemedicine reduces odds of no-show clinic visits for surgical patients: Study
The use of telehealth is effective at reducing odds of no-show clinic visits by more than two-thirds for surgical patients. Research findings, presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2022, evaluated the association between telemedicine use and patient no-show visits, according to an Oct. 16 press release.
