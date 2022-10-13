Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
Washington Examiner
Hospitals are still hiding costs
Hospitals aren't complying with a nearly 2-year-old federal rule requiring them to publish their prices, according to new research from PatientRightsAdvocate.org. Their willingness to flout the law is understandable. They make more money when people don't know how much the medical services they consume cost. But patients and payers shouldn't stand for this intransigence. It's depriving us of information we could use to foster competition among healthcare providers — and ultimately secure better care at a lower cost.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a CNO for a location in Portland, Ore. 2. Centura Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why big health systems are moving to Epic
Two large health systems — Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann — recently switched their EHRs from Oracle Cerner to Epic, continuing a trend of bigger hospital groups moving to the Verona, Wis.-based software giant. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons...
Westword
Colorado Not Alone in Cannabis Woes
After recreational sales started in 2014, Colorado's commercial cannabis industry didn't experience a dry spell until 2021, when both wholesale prices and dispensary sales started dropping. That dry spell is bordering on full-on drought as we near the end of 2022, however, with the average price per pound of marijuana flower falling nearly 62 percent since last year.
Illinois Residents Have Less Than a Month Left to Submit a Claim in the Class-Action Snapchat Settlement
There's less than a month left for Illinois residents who have used Snapchat since November 2015 to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the app's parent company. Those wishing to file a claim to receive a payment have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to do...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
Dollar General facing $1.68 million in fines for store safety issues in Alabama, Florida, Georgia
Dollar General is facing $1.68 million in fines for store safety issues in four stores. According to The Associated Press, Dollar General is facing $1.68 million in fines after inspectors allegedly found safety issue violations in four of their stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The U.S. Department of Labor...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis, Ala.) Northwest Health - Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.) Kiowa (Kan.) District Healthcare. Bay Area...
beckershospitalreview.com
Unlike labor costs and inflation, the revenue cycle is more controllable for health systems
Hospitals and health systems nationwide face difficult financial conditions. Margins are down, labor expenses continue to rise and CARES Act funding is drying up. To drive margin improvements and reduce administrative expenses, many organizations are striving to implement an end-to-end revenue management plan. At Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage. The request could shield the merger from antitrust laws and lead to higher healthcare costs, lower quality and less access to care, and depressed wages for area hospital workers, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the Federal Trade Commission.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 Strategies for Health System Growth in a Volatile Environment
Healthcare was built for stability, so it often fails to keep up with change—especially the volatility and uncertainty facing the industry today. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced providers to respond to day-to-day needs, sparking more workforce shortages and burnout, payers, private equity firms, new entrants, and other innovators invested in digital health, primary care, and additional network growth strategies – not just to close gaps in care but to meet heightened consumer expectations.
beckershospitalreview.com
UP Health System-Marquette names chief medical officer
UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) has tapped Lisa Long, MD, as its chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 17. Dr. Long is a board-certified family and integrative medicine physician with more than 23 years of experience. She most recently served as chief of staff for UP Health System-Marquette, a 307-bed specialty care and teaching hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital finances need 'intensive care,' Ohio leader says
Ohio Hospital Association president and CEO Mike Abrams said hospital finances "need intensive care to rebound from COVID-19," in an Oct. 16 opinion piece published on Cleveland.com. Mr. Abrams said stress and burnout exacerbated by serious staffing shortages; contract labor expenses remaining at nearly 500 percent of pre-pandemic levels; and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Gina Hawley named COO of U of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics
Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics has named Gina Hawley, DrPH, its new COO. Prior to U of Utah, Dr. Hawley served as the vice president of professional and support services for Oregon Health and Science University in Portland where she was responsible for 14 allied health, clinical program, and service lines, central services, and support services departments.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems affected by Kaye-Smiths vendor breach
Six health systems have reported that some of their patient and employee data has been compromised due to a ransomware attack against third-party printing vendor Kaye-Smith. In June, Kaye-Smith learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems. The vendor, which provides billing services to multiple health systems across the country, also found that the breached information included patient and employee data from some of the health systems it serves.
WAND TV
$2.25 billion in federal formula funding for Illinois infrastructure announced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced a total of $2,250,129,111 in federal formula funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for Fiscal Year 2023. The funding part of the more than $17 billion in federal formula funds...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oklahoma health system building $300M expansion
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is planning a $300 million, five-part expansion project, The Journal Record reported Oct. 14. The system recently finished construction on one part of the project, a $22.8 million freestanding emergency department. It will also expand its HealthPlex hospital, also in Norman, to 650,000 square feet....
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist. 2. Alluvion Health, based in Great Falls, Mont., seeks a revenue cycle...
Comments / 0