Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Stocks looked poised to rebound Monday morning. Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why ChargePoint Stock Bolted Higher Today
Investors are reacting to positive news in the market today. ChargePoint investors are hoping the economy is stronger than previously thought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold Forever
E-commerce software platform Shopify continued to gain market share in U.S. retail through the first half of 2022. Cloud service provider DigitalOcean offers a simple interface, a sizable learning community, and round-the-clock customer support. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes
Robert Shiller's Crash Confidence Index shows many investors are worried about a market crash. Last Thursday's whipsaw 1,500-point swing after the latest inflation news illustrates the need to be prepared. With preparation vital, these four stocks are a terrific place to start. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Revolve Stock Is Down 60% This Year
Revolve started the year strong, but high inflation has taken its toll in the second half. The stock has dropped from a premium price-to-earnings ratio to undervalued territory. Weaker sales and profits are weighing on the stock, but Revolve is capable of generating strong top- and bottom-line growth. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Netflix's New Ad Tier Has Been Revealed. Is the Stock a Buy?
At this price point, Netflix may be able to reclaim some of the subscribers it lost. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
A special committee of Fox's board of directors has been formed to explore a merger between Fox and its close corporate relative News Corp. This would result in what would effectively be a remarriage between the two companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
A banking giant's encouraging consumer spending forecast could bode well for Amazon and other retailers. Amazon's depressed stock price might be poised for a rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Is Trailing the Market Today
Investors are balancing Ford's legacy business with the potential to grow its EV segment. The automaker plans to invest $50 billion to grow its EV manufacturing division. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
A good day for cryptocurrencies usually means a good day for the bank. Investors are also clearly looking forward to the company's Tuesday earnings release. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Archaea Energy is a leading supplier of the low-carbon fuel, making it an attractive takeover target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Netflix Stock Is Soaring Today
Investors look forward to Netflix's third-quarter report, which should answer some crucial questions. The stock also amplified a generally positive market tenor on Monday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Block Jumped 8.6% Higher on Monday
Block surged higher on some good economic news as well as some solid bank earnings. The fintech also released some new products to help its sellers during the holiday season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Down 75% or More That I'd Buy Right Now
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Lemonade, Inc., Pinterest, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc., Pinterest, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock
Rising interest rates to combat soaring inflation will continue to hurt the economy. Investors should look for all-weather stocks like O'Reilly Automotive. O'Reilly has been a fantastic business to own, and its shares are reasonably priced. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Comments / 0