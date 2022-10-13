ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiBiz with Mark Sanchez

Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon, time for our bi-monthly conversation with MIBiz senior writer Mark Sanchez. Big news, BHSH System has been re-branded. There's a name. Mark Sanchez: It's gone. It's now Corewell Health. That's what they're now calling it. This was announced Tuesday morning here in Grand Rapids, Corewell Health has become the permanent name for that big statewide health system that was created back in February when Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health merged. They took on a temporary name, BHSH system. Here this week, after working on this for a number of months they came up with Corewell Health, which is basically, you know, really talking to the CEO over there, talked about this is really the core of what they do is health and keeping people well and helping people improve their health. So they blend “core” and “well” and.
EPIC-MRA poll shows Whitmer with 11% lead over Dixon

Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 likely November voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. When asked if the election for governor were held today – would you vote for, or who did you already vote by absentee ballot - Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer holds a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon 49%-38% with Libertarian Mary Busuma receiving 3% and Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan earning 1%. Donna Brandenburg from the U.S. Taxpayers Party and Natural Law Party candidate Daryl Simpson garnering zero support.
Law enforcement recruitment grants become available

Officials say that compensation could also help close equity gaps by increasing accessibility to law enforcement training. The new “Public Safety Academy Assistance Program” has 30-million-dollars set aside to award as scholarships to local agencies. Robert Stevenson leads the “Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.” He says that...
The Listening Room

He developed the NPR theme music, and now BJ Liederman along with Kenny White come to Grand Rapids to entertain via two pianos! We talk about their upcoming performance at the Listening Room!. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on...
GRPM hires Anishinaabe Curator

Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has announced Jannan Cotto as its Anishinaabe Curator. The new position was added by GRPM to help ensure indigenous voices and perspectives are consistently incorporated into programming and exhibits the museum hosts. “The stories of the FIRST people of this place, told in their own...
GRPD: Bicyclist dragged several blocks in hit-and-run

Grand Rapids Police Monday said a man riding a bicycle is now fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. The hit-and-run incident happened on the city’s southeast side Sunday night around 10:30 PM. The GRPD says once the man got untangled...
