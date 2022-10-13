Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
MiBiz with Mark Sanchez
Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon, time for our bi-monthly conversation with MIBiz senior writer Mark Sanchez. Big news, BHSH System has been re-branded. There's a name. Mark Sanchez: It's gone. It's now Corewell Health. That's what they're now calling it. This was announced Tuesday morning here in Grand Rapids, Corewell Health has become the permanent name for that big statewide health system that was created back in February when Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health merged. They took on a temporary name, BHSH system. Here this week, after working on this for a number of months they came up with Corewell Health, which is basically, you know, really talking to the CEO over there, talked about this is really the core of what they do is health and keeping people well and helping people improve their health. So they blend “core” and “well” and.
wgvunews.org
EPIC-MRA poll shows Whitmer with 11% lead over Dixon
Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 likely November voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. When asked if the election for governor were held today – would you vote for, or who did you already vote by absentee ballot - Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer holds a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon 49%-38% with Libertarian Mary Busuma receiving 3% and Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan earning 1%. Donna Brandenburg from the U.S. Taxpayers Party and Natural Law Party candidate Daryl Simpson garnering zero support.
wgvunews.org
Law enforcement recruitment grants become available
Officials say that compensation could also help close equity gaps by increasing accessibility to law enforcement training. The new “Public Safety Academy Assistance Program” has 30-million-dollars set aside to award as scholarships to local agencies. Robert Stevenson leads the “Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.” He says that...
wgvunews.org
The Listening Room
He developed the NPR theme music, and now BJ Liederman along with Kenny White come to Grand Rapids to entertain via two pianos! We talk about their upcoming performance at the Listening Room!. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on...
wgvunews.org
GRPM hires Anishinaabe Curator
Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has announced Jannan Cotto as its Anishinaabe Curator. The new position was added by GRPM to help ensure indigenous voices and perspectives are consistently incorporated into programming and exhibits the museum hosts. “The stories of the FIRST people of this place, told in their own...
wgvunews.org
WW2 soldier from Battle Creek finally laid to rest after DNA analysis confirms identity
A Battle Creek man who fought and died in World War Two (WW2) was finally laid to rest Monday. The funeral for Private First-Class Soldier Lowell Smith came 77 years after the young man of 24 died during the Battle of Reipertswiller in France. On January 21, 1945, Smith was...
wgvunews.org
GRPD: Bicyclist dragged several blocks in hit-and-run
Grand Rapids Police Monday said a man riding a bicycle is now fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. The hit-and-run incident happened on the city’s southeast side Sunday night around 10:30 PM. The GRPD says once the man got untangled...
Comments / 0