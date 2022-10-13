Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
Bill Belichick reveals why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married on Friday night in a surprise wedding ceremony, and some of the most recognizable figures from the sports world were in attendance. Bill Belichick, however, was not there. Now we know why. Kraft, 81, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York...
NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Sean Payton Is Rumored To 'Really Want' 1 NFL Job
Sean Payton has shifted to a media role this season, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach may have his eye on a specific coaching gig. According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora (h/t Bleacher Report), an NFL executive who's worked with Payton believes he "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers if they part ways with Brandon Staley.
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
thecomeback.com
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle
Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
Jason Kelce calls out Dallas Cowboys fans with some aggressive comments
Jason Kelce is leaning all the way into Philly Pride and called out Dallas Cowboys fans for being corporate fans ahead of Sunday Night’s showdown. Any divisional rivalry game is going to prompt some trash-talking. NFL rivalries as storied as the Cowboys-Eagles. The Eagles’ four-time Pro Bowl center, Jason...
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NBC Philadelphia
Our Eagles Vs. Cowboys Predictions for Week 6 of the NFL Season
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Monday Update On Dak Prescott
It looks like we have seen the last of Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that he expects Dak Prescott to be good to go for Week 7. Prescott has been out since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Rush has ...
Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Berks County, Pa. early Sunday morning. He was 32 years old. WFMZ says Dennard was shot at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, outside of Reading. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Dennard’s death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.
Darius Slay gives interception ball to celebrity Eagles fan Meek Mill
Darius Slay had a special gift for a celebrity fan in attendance for the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Slay intercepted a Cooper Rush pass in the second quarter against the Cowboys. After getting the turnover, Slay headed towards the sideline and handed the ball over to Meek Mill.
Video: Fan on field at Ole Miss game gets blown up by cop
Do you hate it when a fan runs onto the field during a game? Do you ever want to see them get blown up by security? If so, Saturday may be your lucky day. A fan at the game between Auburn and Ole Miss found out the hard way why running onto the field during a game is generally not advisable. The fan in question got all the way across the field before security corralled him in the end zone. They seemed to have him surrounded, but one cop on the scene stepped in with a slightly late but entirely justified hit that sent the guy to the ground immediately.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0