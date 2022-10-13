ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Paddlers find whitewater Zen on Fox River at Yorkville

YORKVILLE — What once was the scene of tragedies is now the scene of triumphs, learning and fun. Accidents at the old Glen Palmer Dam on the Fox River claimed more than 20 lives over the years before the state decided to modify the low-head dam. In the process...
YORKVILLE, IL
United Airlines flight returns to Chicago after bird strike

CHICAGO — A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O'Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said. United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O'Hare International Airport "after experiencing...
CHICAGO, IL
Millikin football falls to No. 1 North Central

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost to NCAA Division III No. 1 North Central College 65-0 on Saturday in Naperville. The Cardinals jumped out to 21-0 lead after one quarter and lead 41-0 at halftime. North Central had 776 yards of total offense while Millikin was held to 198 yards.
DECATUR, IL
Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

