SkySports

Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fans should be venting their anger towards him after the Foxes missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The home stalemate leaves Leicester with just one win from their opening 10 games and...
The Independent

Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked

What the papers sayThe Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are eyeing up former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard, 42. The paper says Pochettino will be the first man Villa turns to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process.The same newspaper says Wolves have interviewed former Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. The 58-year-old Dutchman was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season but is...
SkySports

Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants

Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
SkySports

Man City formation in Liverpool defeat disputed by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

What system did Manchester City play in possession against Liverpool? Did Liverpool stop Kevin De Bruyne at source, or were City one man short on the right flank? Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher traded opposing views on Super Sunday - but who was right?. Mohamed Salah's sensational second-half goal divided...
SkySports

England World Cup squad ladder: Ivan Toney climbs, Reece James plummets and James Maddison fails his audition

The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns - and it's been a good week for Brentford striker Ivan Toney!. The 26-year-old is the biggest riser this week as England boss Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, his announcement expected on Thursday, but Reece James has slid in the opposite direction after picking up an ill-timed knee injury.
SkySports

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward appears in court over attempted rape

Mason Greenwood has appeared in court after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. Members of the Manchester United player's family were in the public gallery as he appeared in a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms. The three charges relate to the same woman. Greenwood,...

