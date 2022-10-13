ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Bills, Allen down Chiefs in highly anticipated rematch

The highly anticipated rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills came down to the wire again. This time, though, Josh Allen and Co. had the last laugh. Allen engineered a 76-yard drive that ended with a Dawson Knox touchdown catch with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter, and the Bills defeated the Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Report: Trubisky confronted Johnson in locker room before Week 4 benching

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky confronted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the locker room before his second-half benching against the New York Jets in Week 4, sources told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, and Trubisky stood up as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Staley: Chargers benched prized acquisition J.C. Jackson vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers benched cornerback and prized offseason signing J.C. Jackson for the second half of Monday Night Football versus the Denver Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley said postgame. "It just wasn't good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change," Staley...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Wentz undergoes finger surgery, reportedly set to miss 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand, the team announced Monday. Wentz is facing an absence of four-to-six weeks due to the injury, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He reportedly could be placed on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Anderson trade, top waiver adds, injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Fantasy impact: Robbie Anderson traded...
theScore

Rodgers rues 2nd straight loss: Packers 'need to simplify' plays

Aaron Rodgers addressed the Green Bay Packers' struggles following Sunday's 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, saying his team needs to simplify its approach in order to succeed. "The simplest plays are the best plays," the quarterback said postgame. "The smartest plays are the best plays. That's what I've...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs. Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Arias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees. Arias will replace Josh Naylor, who came up hobbling in Game 2 after beating...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Alabama's Young returns to lineup, starts vs. Tennessee

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started Saturday's game against Tennessee after missing last weekend's contest against Texas A&M. Young, who has been dealing with an AC sprain, returned to practice this past week. The third-year passer sustained the injury to his throwing shoulder in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win against Arkansas on Oct. 1.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theScore

Colts without Taylor, Hines for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. It's the second consecutive missed game for Taylor, who's dealing with an ankle injury. Hines sustained a concussion in Week 5. Both running backs were listed as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Warriors ink Wiggins to 4-year, $109M extension

The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Andrew Wiggins to a four-year, $109-million contract extension, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews. Wiggins averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, leading to his first All-Star appearance. The 27-year-old played a key part in Golden State's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

Rockets extend Porter on 4-year, $82.5M deal

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Only the first year of his deal is fully guaranteed for $15.86 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The contract includes June trigger dates to guarantee his salary, but the deal allows the Rockets to release Porter without paying the full amount, Charania adds.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

CFB Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 7's biggest games

College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. Peyton Manning on College GameDay, a packed Neyland Stadium, and. beating Alabama. Saturday in Knoxville felt a lot like the late 1990s for the Volunteers' faithful. Josh Heupel's rebuild of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
theScore

3 bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5

We have just one game on Monday's slate and it figures to be a great one. The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to take on the Yankees, with the winner advancing to the ALCS and the loser packing it in for the season. Let's take a look at a...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

KD praises Zion ahead of season-opening showdown: He's 'one of one'

Kevin Durant had nothing but high praise for Zion Williamson ahead of Wednesday's season-opening matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans. "You've seen guys at that size, 6-foot-7, that can get up and down the floor and move, but not at that level, though," Durant told reporters Monday, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "You've seen guys like Jason Maxiell, I'm not saying they jump as high as Zion, but they were undersized guys that played bigger. And Zion's one of those guys.
theScore

The Tankings: Teams gunning for next year's No. 1 pick

Tanking has become a major talking point in recent NBA seasons. Now, more than ever, teams that find themselves out of playoff contention by midseason are selling off veteran assets and putting increasing emphasis on their young, inexperienced players in the campaign's final games. This dilemma will likely become even...
UTAH STATE
theScore

Cardinals extend GM Girsch with multi-year deal

The St. Louis Cardinals and general manager Michael Girsch agreed to a multi-year contract extension, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Monday, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Girsch's deal was set to expire at the end of the World Series. He's been the club's GM...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy