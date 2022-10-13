Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
theScore
Bills, Allen down Chiefs in highly anticipated rematch
The highly anticipated rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills came down to the wire again. This time, though, Josh Allen and Co. had the last laugh. Allen engineered a 76-yard drive that ended with a Dawson Knox touchdown catch with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter, and the Bills defeated the Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
theScore
Report: Trubisky confronted Johnson in locker room before Week 4 benching
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky confronted wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the locker room before his second-half benching against the New York Jets in Week 4, sources told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Johnson reportedly yelled at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, and Trubisky stood up as...
theScore
Staley: Chargers benched prized acquisition J.C. Jackson vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers benched cornerback and prized offseason signing J.C. Jackson for the second half of Monday Night Football versus the Denver Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley said postgame. "It just wasn't good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change," Staley...
Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos
theScore
Wentz undergoes finger surgery, reportedly set to miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand, the team announced Monday. Wentz is facing an absence of four-to-six weeks due to the injury, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He reportedly could be placed on injured reserve.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Anderson trade, top waiver adds, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and goes over the top players available on the waiver wire. Fantasy impact: Robbie Anderson traded...
theScore
Rodgers rues 2nd straight loss: Packers 'need to simplify' plays
Aaron Rodgers addressed the Green Bay Packers' struggles following Sunday's 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, saying his team needs to simplify its approach in order to succeed. "The simplest plays are the best plays," the quarterback said postgame. "The smartest plays are the best plays. That's what I've...
theScore
Panthers' Anderson sent to locker room vs. Rams after arguing with coaches
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room midway through Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson had a testy exchange with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sideline earlier in the contest. He wasn't targeted in the first half.
theScore
Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs. Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Arias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees. Arias will replace Josh Naylor, who came up hobbling in Game 2 after beating...
theScore
Alabama's Young returns to lineup, starts vs. Tennessee
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started Saturday's game against Tennessee after missing last weekend's contest against Texas A&M. Young, who has been dealing with an AC sprain, returned to practice this past week. The third-year passer sustained the injury to his throwing shoulder in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win against Arkansas on Oct. 1.
theScore
What to watch for when Chiefs host Bills in potential game of the year
Two AFC powerhouses clash Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Presented below are six storylines - one for every scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of the playoff classic they staged last January. Mahomes vs. Allen. Bills-Chiefs will always have...
theScore
Colts without Taylor, Hines for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. It's the second consecutive missed game for Taylor, who's dealing with an ankle injury. Hines sustained a concussion in Week 5. Both running backs were listed as...
theScore
Warriors ink Wiggins to 4-year, $109M extension
The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Andrew Wiggins to a four-year, $109-million contract extension, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews. Wiggins averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, leading to his first All-Star appearance. The 27-year-old played a key part in Golden State's...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore
Rockets extend Porter on 4-year, $82.5M deal
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Only the first year of his deal is fully guaranteed for $15.86 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The contract includes June trigger dates to guarantee his salary, but the deal allows the Rockets to release Porter without paying the full amount, Charania adds.
theScore
CFB Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 7's biggest games
College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. Peyton Manning on College GameDay, a packed Neyland Stadium, and. beating Alabama. Saturday in Knoxville felt a lot like the late 1990s for the Volunteers' faithful. Josh Heupel's rebuild of...
theScore
3 bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5
We have just one game on Monday's slate and it figures to be a great one. The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to take on the Yankees, with the winner advancing to the ALCS and the loser packing it in for the season. Let's take a look at a...
theScore
KD praises Zion ahead of season-opening showdown: He's 'one of one'
Kevin Durant had nothing but high praise for Zion Williamson ahead of Wednesday's season-opening matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans. "You've seen guys at that size, 6-foot-7, that can get up and down the floor and move, but not at that level, though," Durant told reporters Monday, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "You've seen guys like Jason Maxiell, I'm not saying they jump as high as Zion, but they were undersized guys that played bigger. And Zion's one of those guys.
theScore
The Tankings: Teams gunning for next year's No. 1 pick
Tanking has become a major talking point in recent NBA seasons. Now, more than ever, teams that find themselves out of playoff contention by midseason are selling off veteran assets and putting increasing emphasis on their young, inexperienced players in the campaign's final games. This dilemma will likely become even...
theScore
Cardinals extend GM Girsch with multi-year deal
The St. Louis Cardinals and general manager Michael Girsch agreed to a multi-year contract extension, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Monday, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Girsch's deal was set to expire at the end of the World Series. He's been the club's GM...
