If you want to immerse yourself in The Black Experience in NYC, then taking in a performance is an absolute must. When we experience Black artists and performers on stage, we celebrate the distinct music, dance, and energy of our heritage. And it’s also very important for young Black and brown people to see themselves represented on the stage and off. Live performances by Black collectives allows us to walk in the footsteps of our ancestors while also paving the way for the next generation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO