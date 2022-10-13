Effective: 2022-10-18 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Franklin; Kennebec; Sagadahoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine, including the following counties, in south central Maine, Kennebec and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Androscoggin and Cumberland. In western Maine, Franklin. * WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 120 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Lewiston, South Portland, Auburn, Brunswick, Augusta, Westbrook, Waterville, Gardiner, and Topsham. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

