Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner

Henry County Daily Herald
California governor blocks parole for Manson family member Patricia Krenwinkel
California Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked the parole of Patricia Krenwinkel, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer in a notorious 1969 killing spree, saying "she currently poses an unreasonable risk of danger to public safety." for the first time that Krenwinkel be released. She had been denied parole 14...
Henry County Daily Herald
Indiana elementary school teacher with alleged 'kill list' in custody, police say
An Indiana teacher with an alleged "kill list" was in custody Friday after a student told a counselor the teacher made comments about killing herself, students and staff, the East Chicago Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a threat at St. Stanislaus Catholic Elementary School about 5...
Henry County Daily Herald
This plant was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in a crater on Hawaii
A rare plant thought to be extinct in the wild has been discovered in a crater on Hawaii. The tiny population of Delissea argutidentata was discovered in March 2021, according to a joint news release from Kamehameha Schools, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and nonprofit Three Mountains Alliance published on Monday.
