ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday

One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
CLEVELAND, OH
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Will Mass. tax refunds arrive before Thanksgiving? Baker isn’t sure

Tax refunds will soon be mailed as checks or delivered via direct deposit to Massachusetts taxpayers, but a concrete timeline is up in the air. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said he didn’t know whether Bay Staters should expect their refunds —stipulated by a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — before or after Thanksgiving. The Baker administration had said last month refunds would start to be distributed in November, after Auditor Suzanne Bump determined that nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues must be returned to taxpayers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Trillium Brewing completing move to former Reebok HQ in Canton

Boston-born Trillium Brewing is moving beermaking operations into its new flagship facility in Canton, the former home of athletic apparel giant Reebok, the company announced Monday. Trillium, a craft brewer with taprooms and restaurants in Canton and Boston, purchased Reebok’s former campus on Royall Street in 2019. Brewery founders JC...
CANTON, MA
viatravelers.com

10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts

If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Marshfield, Plympton police seen arresting people at Sysco Boston strike

While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests at the sight of the strike, outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation.
MARSHFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Tax relief package stalled on Beacon Hill, months after session ended

Months after a massive economic development and tax relief bill met hefty friction on Beacon Hill, top lawmakers indicated Monday they are still deep in negotiations — though they stopped short of detailing key points of contention or a timeline for possible resolution. The House and Senate’s budget chiefs...
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022: Here's How It Will Work

The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Detective Credited for 9 Kilogram Fentanyl Bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State police are crediting a detective from the Dartmouth police department with starting an investigation that led to authorities seizing nine kilos of fentanyl from a man in Providence last week. Yansilis "Brian" Grullon, a 43-year-old Dominican national living in Providence, was arrested on fentanyl, cocaine,...
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

About 20 striking Sysco Boston Teamsters arrested in Plympton, report says

Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests during an ongoing strike held by Sysco Boston workers on Monday, according to CBS Boston. Around 400 local and national Teamsters members, including Teamsters Local 653, were outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct, according to the report. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation but added there is no threat to the public.
PLYMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Coyotes corner dog walker in Swampscott: Here is how to protect yourself

Police issued a public warning this weekend after a Swampscott resident was cornered by a pack of coyotes while walking their dog. The Swampscott Police Department said the person phoned for help around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a large group of coyotes circled them and their dog on a residential road. The animals were not backing down, the caller told police.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy