Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday
One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
10 least expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Oct. 9-15
A condo in Worcester that sold for $85,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15. In total, 34 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $323,762. The average price per square foot was $243.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Will Mass. tax refunds arrive before Thanksgiving? Baker isn’t sure
Tax refunds will soon be mailed as checks or delivered via direct deposit to Massachusetts taxpayers, but a concrete timeline is up in the air. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said he didn’t know whether Bay Staters should expect their refunds —stipulated by a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — before or after Thanksgiving. The Baker administration had said last month refunds would start to be distributed in November, after Auditor Suzanne Bump determined that nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues must be returned to taxpayers.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Trillium Brewing completing move to former Reebok HQ in Canton
Boston-born Trillium Brewing is moving beermaking operations into its new flagship facility in Canton, the former home of athletic apparel giant Reebok, the company announced Monday. Trillium, a craft brewer with taprooms and restaurants in Canton and Boston, purchased Reebok’s former campus on Royall Street in 2019. Brewery founders JC...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 16, 2022 edition
Albert F. Lepore to Domenick R. Pisano and Susan Pisano, 13 Princeton Ave., $250,000. Alycar Investments to Della Ripa Real Estate, 17 Liberty St., $268,890.
10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts
If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Oct. 9-15
A house in Southborough that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15. In total, 280 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $458,574. The average price per square foot was $264.
Marshfield, Plympton police seen arresting people at Sysco Boston strike
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
This is how Mass. plans to send tax refunds to households next month
Is it time to turn up the heat? Many New Englanders say ‘not yet’
As temperatures drop in Massachusetts, many Massachusetts residents may be feeling the heat — or cold in this case — to crank up the thermostat this season, but when exactly is the right time to do so?. Technically, the heating season in Massachusetts starts on Sept. 15, when...
Tax relief package stalled on Beacon Hill, months after session ended
Months after a massive economic development and tax relief bill met hefty friction on Beacon Hill, top lawmakers indicated Monday they are still deep in negotiations — though they stopped short of detailing key points of contention or a timeline for possible resolution. The House and Senate’s budget chiefs...
Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion
Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.
Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022: Here's How It Will Work
Dartmouth Detective Credited for 9 Kilogram Fentanyl Bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State police are crediting a detective from the Dartmouth police department with starting an investigation that led to authorities seizing nine kilos of fentanyl from a man in Providence last week. Yansilis "Brian" Grullon, a 43-year-old Dominican national living in Providence, was arrested on fentanyl, cocaine,...
About 20 striking Sysco Boston Teamsters arrested in Plympton, report says
Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests during an ongoing strike held by Sysco Boston workers on Monday, according to CBS Boston. Around 400 local and national Teamsters members, including Teamsters Local 653, were outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct, according to the report. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation but added there is no threat to the public.
Coyotes corner dog walker in Swampscott: Here is how to protect yourself
Police issued a public warning this weekend after a Swampscott resident was cornered by a pack of coyotes while walking their dog. The Swampscott Police Department said the person phoned for help around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a large group of coyotes circled them and their dog on a residential road. The animals were not backing down, the caller told police.
