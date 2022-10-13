Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Coastal Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Coastal Cumberland; Kennebec; Lincoln; Sagadahoc A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kennebec, southeastern Androscoggin and northwestern Sagadahoc Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1258 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Topsham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brunswick, Gardiner, Topsham, Litchfield, Farmingdale, Manchester, Winthrop, Lisbon, Durham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Pittston, West Gardiner, Richmond, Monmouth, Wales and Sabattus. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 31 and 51. Interstate 95 between mile markers 88 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal York, Interior York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal York; Interior York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern York, east central Rockingham and southeastern Strafford Counties through 1230 AM EDT At 1151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near South Berwick, or near Kittery, moving northeast at 30 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was located near Stratham, also moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Biddeford, Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Kittery, Alfred, Sanford, Dover, Kennebunk, Berwick, Brentwood, Greenland, Kennebunkport, South Berwick, York, Newington, Rye, Stratham and Wells. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 1 and 31. Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 3 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Franklin; Kennebec; Sagadahoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine, including the following counties, in south central Maine, Kennebec and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Androscoggin and Cumberland. In western Maine, Franklin. * WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 120 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Lewiston, South Portland, Auburn, Brunswick, Augusta, Westbrook, Waterville, Gardiner, and Topsham. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. These storms may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your local media for updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Northern Worcester; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Western Essex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Essex, east central Worcester and eastern Middlesex Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Stow to Ashland. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Expect brief torrential downpours and occasional lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Lowell, Lawrence, Framingham, Haverhill, Waltham, Medford, Peabody, Methuen, Arlington, Billerica, Marlborough, Woburn, Chelmsford, Andover, Natick, Lexington, Dracut, Tewksbury, North Andover and Saugus. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Essex, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 23:57:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Essex; Middlesex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX AND NORTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 23:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1127 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Billerica, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lowell, Lawrence, Peabody, Billerica, Woburn, Chelmsford, Andover, Lexington, Tewksbury, North Andover, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, Stoneham, Concord, North Reading, Bedford and Lynnfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
