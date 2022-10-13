Dawn Staley says earning Billie Jean King's leadership award is one of the biggest achievements of her career

Billie Jean King presents Dawn Staley (right) with the Women's Sports Foundation's Billie Jean King Leadership Award. John Lamparski/Getty Images for WSF

Dawn Staley earned the Women's Sports Foundation's prestigious Billie Jean King Leadership Award.

The basketball icon told Insider it's "one of the biggest" honors of her accomplishment-laden career.

King told Insider Staley is one of her "sheroes" and "a champion in life, on and off the court."

NEW YORK CITY — Dawn Staley has earned virtually every accolade an athlete-turned-coach could ever dream of achieving.

A Hall of Fame basketball star and coach, Staley has won Olympic and World Cup gold as Team USA's point guard and, a couple decades later, as the squad's head coach. She's collected countless individual awards as a superstar college and WNBA player and as a generation-defining college coach, but on Wednesday, the 52-year-old received "one of the biggest" honors of her illustrious career: the Women's Sports Foundation's Billie Jean King Leadership Award.

"There's more depth to this award," Staley told Insider. "For all the work that Billie has done for all of us, and still, we need to be saluting her. She needs to be honored in every publication that there is, because her work is tireless. Her work is continuous. Her work has so much depth to it.

Staley (left) and Billie Jean King pose during the 2022 Women's Sports Foundation Annual Salute to Women in Sports. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

"I hope that when her body gets weary and she's tired that someone else comes along and takes the reins to take women's and girls' professional and collegiate sports to another level," Staley added.

For many across the world of women's sports, including King herself, that someone is Staley.

"It means everything," King told Insider of presenting the eponymous award to Staley. "She's just the best. I mean, she's won everything. And it's not just that she's won everything; it's how she's won it.

"She's such a champion in life, on and off the court," King added. "That's what you really want in somebody, and that's what Dawn is."

Staley coaches the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. AP Photo/Sean Rayford

A fierce advocate for both gender and racial equality in sports and beyond, the South Carolina Gamecocks head coach is the first and only Black woman to coach a team to two NCAA championships. And both times she's achieved that lofty feat, she's shared her success with minorities in the space.

Literally.

Inspired by Carolyn Peck — the first Black woman to coach her team to a title — Staley cut up the net from her squad's 2017 championship victory and sent pieces of the nylon to every Black woman head coach in Division I women's basketball. And after winning her second title this April, the Gamecocks playcaller vowed to send pieces of her new net to Black journalists, who "move in a space that's not always built for [them]," just as Black coaches do.

Even still, Staley doesn't see herself as the successor to King's mantle of unrelenting advocacy for women in sports.

Dawn Staley cuts down the net after her South Carolina Gamecocks won the 2022 national championship. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"Oh, no — she's got much tougher skin than I do," Staley said. "I mean, she's seen generations of [women's] sport grow. They don't make them like that anymore."

And yet, Staley's acceptance speech told a different story. She hearkened back to a conversation she had with her mother, Estelle, while preparing to host college coaches for recruiting visits. The budding star was reluctant to invite the coaches into her home in the projects of North Philadelphia.

When she attempted to explain to her mother why she'd decided to move those visits elsewhere, Estelle had a message for her young daughter that has stuck with her to this day: Don't be afraid to show people where you come from and what you believe in, because "some little girl somewhere is watching," Staley recalled, and you may just inspire her to do something she never thought she could do.

Staley poses with former Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson after coaching Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Staley still lives by that philosophy. It informs every battle she picks and every cause she champions.

"If I witness injustice and turn my head, I believe I'm culpable," Staley said Wednesday night. "If I witness someone being treated unfairly and I do nothing, I believe I'm participating.

"I challenge everyone who can hear my words to get in the ring and take the hit," she added. "But know it's not for you.

"Some little girl somewhere is watching."