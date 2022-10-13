Round 2 of Cherokee's rental assistance funding opens Oct. 24

The application portal for the second round of Cherokee County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding is expected to open later this month, after a memorandum of understanding is approved between the county and MUST Ministries.

The second round of funding comes with fewer restrictions for applicants.

Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds were allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 with guidelines and requirements set by the U.S. Treasury.

ERA Two funds can be used for assistance with rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs, and utilities and home energy costs arrears. Additionally, ERA Two funding can be used to pay for other expenses related to housing and first and last month rents for those needing to find a place to live.

MUST Ministries is updating the site, www.mustministries.org/cherokee-co , with the new information.

The application portal will open Oct. 24. Paper applications are available upon request.

For those needing assistance immediately, the county has provided other funding resources to MUST Ministries to administer an emergency assistance program designed to provide up to six months of rent and utilities. MUST Ministries has a call center that renters may contact at 770-790-3926.

More information can be obtained at their Canton office, 111 Brown Industrial Parkway, at 770-479-5397 or on MUST’s website, www.mustministries.org.