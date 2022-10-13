ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Round 2 of Cherokee's rental assistance funding opens Oct. 24

By Staff reports, File
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago

The application portal for the second round of Cherokee County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding is expected to open later this month, after a memorandum of understanding is approved between the county and MUST Ministries.

The second round of funding comes with fewer restrictions for applicants.

Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds were allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 with guidelines and requirements set by the U.S. Treasury.

ERA Two funds can be used for assistance with rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs, and utilities and home energy costs arrears. Additionally, ERA Two funding can be used to pay for other expenses related to housing and first and last month rents for those needing to find a place to live.

MUST Ministries is updating the site, www.mustministries.org/cherokee-co , with the new information.

The application portal will open Oct. 24. Paper applications are available upon request.

For those needing assistance immediately, the county has provided other funding resources to MUST Ministries to administer an emergency assistance program designed to provide up to six months of rent and utilities. MUST Ministries has a call center that renters may contact at 770-790-3926.

More information can be obtained at their Canton office, 111 Brown Industrial Parkway, at 770-479-5397 or on MUST’s website, www.mustministries.org.

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County explores creating a Public Facilities Authority

The prospect of building a new jail has loomed large over Habersham County taxpayers for years. Voters defeated a jail bond referendum in 2019. Now, county commissioners are being asked to consider a possible option for building a new jail and other major facilities through the creation of a Public Facilities Authority.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman charged with defrauding millions in hurricane relief funds

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is facing dozens of charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, out of more than millions in Hurricane Maria relief funds. Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 43-year-old Tiffany Brown with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

City leaders disagree with Henry County LOST proposal

Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%. The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20%...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Freeze Warning/Watch issued for North Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight Monday until Noon Tuesday for much of North Georgia. The warning covers an area, generally, north of Chattooga County in Northwest Georgia east to Rabun County. The warning is in effect from 2AM to 11AM tonight for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,...
GILMER COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Changes and choices are coming to Medicare in 2023

ATLANTA — For seniors nearing 65 years of age of older, enrollment and making changes in Medicare coverage goes through Dec. 7. New for next year, out-of-pocket costs for outpatient services and doctor care will come down by $7, but hospital stays going up by $44. Also, be sure...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcounty.org

Advance Voting starts October 17 - IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Advance Voting for the November general election starts Monday, October 17, at a dozen locations in Cobb County. A 13th location will open for one week, and voting will be available on Sunday, October 30, at the Elections' Main Office. Voters can click this link for a complete list of...
wrganews.com

Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee

The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
770
Followers
367
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy