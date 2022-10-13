HS football: New Dorp’s Anthony Luna tabbed Tri-State’s best for Week 6 after earning this award

Read full article on original website
CHSAA boys’ soccer: Hunter McCarthy’s late tally lifts Sea over Spellman, 3-2
Call it impeccable timing. Hunter McCarthy entered St. Joseph by-the-Sea’s CHSAA A division encounter against host Cardinal Spellman in the waning minutes of regulation Friday and wound up playing hero after scoring the game-winning goal with two minutes remaining in the Bronx.
HS boys’ cross country: Susan Wagner shocks Farrell to claim Island crown
Seniors Joe Perazzo and Fernando Diaz finished 1-2 and led their Susan Wagner HS team to a shocking upset of favored Monsignor Farrell at Saturday’s Staten Island Championship meet, held at Ocean Breeze. Coach John Padula’s Falcons flew high and scored the big upset, and defended their championship by...
HS football: Canarsie makes easy work of short-handed Curtis in PSAL A contest
Curtis High School, under the guidance of head coach Peter Gambardella (winner of three PSAL championships) and before him Fred Olivieri (winner of four crowns), has been one of the most well respected and competitive teams in the PSAL. Meanwhile, Canarsie Educational Campus is looking to make its way back...
HS football: ‘Someone had to pay for last week’ -- Farrell bounces back into form, hangs ‘50-burger’ on Sea
Had Roberto Duran been on hand for Saturday afternoon’s CHSFL contest between Monsignor Farrell and St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, perhaps, he would have pulled a sideline official over and said “no más”. Though neither team was ready to give up in a showdown between Staten Island rivals, it...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving is ready to ‘change the narrative,’ contend for NBA MVP, teammate says
Kyrie Irving has made headlines for a lot of controversial reasons in the last couple of years. He only played in 29 games last season after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and his Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School star has become a punching bag for some high-profile members of the media because he’s missed more games (123) as a Net than he has played (103). Most recently, he caused a stir by amplifying social media messages from Alex Jones, who last week was ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay nearly $1 billion to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and a former FBI agent.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains stunning decision not to use Clay Holmes
CLEVELAND — Maybe analytics have developed a whole new definition for the word emergency?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t turn to closer Clay Holmes only to watch Clarke Schmidt blow it in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.
SIWGA ends season with Interclub competition
The Staten Island Women’s Golf Association held its end-of-the-season Interclub competition Sunday at Richmond County Country Club with the host team, consisting of Jill Buttermark, Stacie MacCourtney, Carolyn Raia, Annmarie Henderson, Mary Gormley and Maxine Spierer, winning with 59 points. Tourney officials used the Stableford scoring system -- four...
Mike Francesa on Yankees’ series: Bob Costas ‘is driving everybody crazy!’
Mike Francesa would like you to know that Bob Costas is making him cuckoo. Maybe not as much as the Yankees’ bullpen, but both are testing his sanity, because the Yankees can’t close and Costas won’t close his mouth. Costas, who returned to call play-by-play for the...
Update: 3 injuries reported in crash on Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three injuries were reported in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue late in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was called at 9:37 a.m. and three people reportedly were injured, including one person who is...
New president of Integration Charter Schools has ‘high hopes and dreams’ for his students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Integration Charter Schools (ICS) has named experienced educator Sean Harrell as the new president in charge of the Staten Island charter school network. He has taken over the role from former president and founder of ICS, Dr. Kenneth Byalin, who retired at the end of...
Choke! Yankees’ season on brink after they blow 2-run lead in 9th and lose to Guardians
CLEVELAND — The Yankees were knocked down early, then got back up and unleashed powerful blow after powerful blow. They were in deep trouble early into Game 3 of their Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians, then they weren’t. And then the Yankees blew it in the ninth...
Psst, Yankees have a secret weapon for do-or-die Game 5 | Klapisch
Welcome to baseball’s equivalent of a wild west showdown – two playoff teams meeting in an October elimination game, settling all scores at 20 paces. Hang on. It’s about to get crazy in the Bronx. We’re talking about the Yankees and Guardians at the crossroads. Someone is...
Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 16, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Wallace J. Eagle, 99, World War II U.S. Army corporal who lived in Tottenville for many years, died on Oct. 3, 2022.
Staten Island Expressway drivers continue to abuse HOV lane amid renewed calls for extension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As local elected officials renew their push for an extension of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on the Staten Island Expressway, borough residents continue to flout the rules and treat it as though it’s just another lane of traffic. Earlier this month, Borough President Vito...
See how much these 10 Grasmere homes sold for this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Prince’s Bay, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Source: Gun stolen in Florida recovered on the North Shore of Staten Island; man, 27, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of being in possession of a gun in St. George, according to police. The .45-caliber firearm previously was reported stolen in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The suspect was...
FDNY responds to fire in 3-story building in Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded to a fire in Port Richmond Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:38 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson stated, to 42 Anderson Ave., to smoke on the second floor of a three-story private dwelling. The response was an all-hands with 12 units and 60...
Woman, 28, found after being reported missing from New Brighton, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman has been found after being reported missing from New Brighton, according to police. Aidan Neems, 28, was reported missing on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of her home at Hendricks and Bismark avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops: Driver trying to pass double-parked vehicle collided with MTA bus; source says bus operator and a child taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A driver of a car allegedly was trying to pass a double-parked vehicle when he collided with a MTA bus in Port Richmond during the Monday morning rush hour, according to police. The two people taken to Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton were the...
