ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Five takeaways from the second Ohio Senate debate

The second Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance was a personal and combative affair, with each candidate repeatedly questioning the other's character. The heated nature highlighted just how crucial this race has become as Republicans look to defend the seat and win control of the...
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'SNL' takes on the January 6 Committee and Trump

"Saturday Night Live" opened this week's episode taking on one of the most notable moments in news as of late: the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Kenan Thompson, who played Rep. Bennie Thompson, opened the NBC variety show by introducing the crowd to the committee's ninth...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump

Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months

Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. "For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Early voting begins in Georgia with slate of key races on the ballot

Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state. Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kansas Democrats delivered a surprise win on abortion rights. November will show whether they can do it again

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is petite, soft-spoken and rarely heard from on the national stage. But on August 2, when Kansans shocked the nation by voting to preserve a right to abortion in the state's constitution, Kelly's statement on the vote read like a new blueprint for Democrats navigating the uncertain politics of the post Roe v. Wade era.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump's company charged Secret Service 'exorbitant' hotel rates to protect the first family, House committee report says

The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service "exorbitant rates" -- upwards of $1.4 million over four years -- to protect the former President and his family at properties they owned, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Monday. The committee found that the Trump Organization charged the...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, warning that they need to "get their act together" before "it is too late!" The suggestion, made on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, plays into the antisemitic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy