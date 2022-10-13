Read full article on original website
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
Five takeaways from the second Ohio Senate debate
The second Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance was a personal and combative affair, with each candidate repeatedly questioning the other's character. The heated nature highlighted just how crucial this race has become as Republicans look to defend the seat and win control of the...
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job. The stakes for this night were arguably...
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again. "We're in a position in the very near future to call the...
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
'SNL' takes on the January 6 Committee and Trump
"Saturday Night Live" opened this week's episode taking on one of the most notable moments in news as of late: the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Kenan Thompson, who played Rep. Bennie Thompson, opened the NBC variety show by introducing the crowd to the committee's ninth...
'I'm my own man': Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a "RINO" and suggested Trump's supporters wouldn't vote for a "stupid" person like O'Dea. In a statement to CNN, O'Dea, the CEO of a Colorado construction...
Political mood tilts in Republicans' favor with economy and inflation top of mind three weeks from midterms
The economy and inflation are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm congressional elections, challenging Democrats' chances of maintaining control of Congress, according to a string of new polls released in the last few days. Widespread impressions of the economy as bad and worsening, combined with dissatisfaction with...
Democratic Senate nominees hold cash edge in fall home stretch but face GOP advertising onslaught
Seven Democrats in the 10 most competitive Senate races started this month and the home stretch to Election Day with bigger cash stockpiles than their Republican rivals, newly filed campaign finance reports show. But even with that financial edge, Democrats face a withering advertising assault in the final weeks of...
How a McConnell-linked group is closing the ad spending gap with Democrats in key Senate races
After being outspent by Democrats all summer, supporters of Republican candidates in the 10 most competitive Senate races have dumped more than $365 million on TV and digital ads since the beginning of September to catch up. That financial gap is being filled by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super...
January 6 panel asks Secret Service for information about contacts between agents and Oath Keeper members
Investigators with the House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol have asked the United States Secret Service for information about contacts between its agents and members of the far-right Oath Keepers group. The inquiry comes after it was revealed during court testimony that members...
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose. In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday...
Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months
Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday. In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines. "For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of...
Early voting begins in Georgia with slate of key races on the ballot
Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state. Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer...
Arizona governor's race spotlights contrasting styles of a Democrat who won't debate and a Republican eager to take the stage
Kari Lake has proved to be a gladiator in an arena of Donald Trump imitators. And in the final weeks of the Arizona governor's race, the Republican is driving the narrative as she taunts her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs, for refusing to debate her. The race has taken on outsized...
Kansas Democrats delivered a surprise win on abortion rights. November will show whether they can do it again
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is petite, soft-spoken and rarely heard from on the national stage. But on August 2, when Kansans shocked the nation by voting to preserve a right to abortion in the state's constitution, Kelly's statement on the vote read like a new blueprint for Democrats navigating the uncertain politics of the post Roe v. Wade era.
Oath Keepers spent thousands of dollars to build arsenal before January 6, prosecutors allege
Oath Keepers members spent tens of thousands of dollars in January 2021 on firearms, bullets and other equipment, according to prosecutors in Washington, DC, trying to prove members of the far-right extremist group were building an arsenal as it prepared to try to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Trump's company charged Secret Service 'exorbitant' hotel rates to protect the first family, House committee report says
The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service "exorbitant rates" -- upwards of $1.4 million over four years -- to protect the former President and his family at properties they owned, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Monday. The committee found that the Trump Organization charged the...
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, warning that they need to "get their act together" before "it is too late!" The suggestion, made on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, plays into the antisemitic...
