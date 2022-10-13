Read full article on original website
Destruction at Big Four Corners Natural Area as Portland clears camps: 'It's devastating'
After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago, and we tracked the progress for days as they pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs out of the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
Gresham Police looking for information on unsolved homicide from 2021
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are reaching out to the public for answers about an unsolved homicide case from last November. On Nov. 28, 2021, police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Glisan Street. When they arrived they...
Officials looking for persons, vehicle of interest in Nakia Fire burning in Clark County
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office released video and a photo Monday of persons and a vehicle of interest in the Nakia Fire burning northeast of Camas and is asking the public for help in identifying them. The fire, which started on Larch Mountain on...
Camas fire evacuation shelter open as Nakia Creek Fire grows
CASCADES — Red Cross is opening a fire evacuation shelter in Camas, Wash. due to the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County. The shelter is located at the Camas Church at 2204 NE Birch St., Camas, Wash. Red Cross says in the event of an evacuation you should :
Man accused of chasing people with knife shot, injured by officer in downtown Portland
Law enforcement identified the man accused of chasing people with a knife in downtown Portland on Friday night before he was shot and injured by a police officer. Jeremy Rieck, 45, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and a parole detainer.
Biden has busy second day in Portland with town hall, reception for Tina Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden had a busy Saturday in the Rose City as his visit to the western United States comes to an end. Air Force One touched down at the Portland International Airport Friday evening, and the president spoke at a volunteer event with Oregon Democrats. He stayed downtown overnight.
Larch Corrections Center in SW Wash. evacuated by fast-growing Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire wildfire near Camas doubled in size Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity, prompting the evacuation of the Larch Corrections Center. Fire officials said more favorable conditions are helping crews contain the roughly 1,560-acre fire on Monday. Late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of...
A 12-year old child in foster care is missing, says Oregon Department of Human Services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old child in foster care named Jayla Mae Warren. According to officials, Warren went missing in Portland on Oct. 13 and is believed to be in danger. Officials say she...
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley awarded Oregon State Police Medal of Valor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sheriff of Columbia County, Brian Pixley, was awarded the Oregon State Police Medal of Valor last Wednesday. Sheriff Pixley was involved in a shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect from Gresham earlier this year. Sheriff Pixley and Oregon State Trooper Sergeant Chad Drew opened...
Questions remain over Wheeler's unsanctioned camping proposal
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler said he'll announce new proposals to address homelessness in Portland this week. This follows a report from our news partners at Willamette Week saying the mayor plans to ban unsanctioned camping and open three new homeless campuses. Sophie Peel is a City Hall...
Vancouver Police searching for high-risk missing child
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police Department is asking for the help of the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Trinity Landsiedel is a 5'2 white girl with black hair, brown eyes, and about 120 lbs. According to police, she is considered a high-risk missing person due to her...
Man partially ejected from SUV in Clark County crash dies
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man partially ejected from a SUV and pinned under it in a crash earlier this month has died, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the man as 58-year-old Gerald Plato of Vancouver, Washington. He was the driver...
Gas leak reported near Lake Oswego construction site
A natural gas leak was reported in Lake Oswego on Monday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down a nearby intersection. The leak was reported at about 1 p.m. near a construction site at State Street and D Avenue. Lake Oswego Fire said southbound traffic on State Street is blocked...
City and county leaders, community members weigh in mayor proposal
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler said he'll be announcing new proposals related to affordable housing and homelessness this week. This comes after our news partners at Willamette Week reported the mayor plans to ban unsanctioned housing and open three homeless campuses that can each house hundreds of people.
Man charged with attempted murder, assualt, in Hillsboro Police officer attack
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano for attempted murder, and assault on a police officer, as well as other charges. The indictment comes from the August 19 attack on a Hillsboro Police officer. Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and taken to the Washington...
Here's where Oregon governor candidates diverge on addressing homeless crisis
SALEM, Ore. — Two of Oregon's candidates for governor held news conferences addressing the homelessness issue. This comes just days after a letter was sent to lawmakers by 25 Oregon mayors asking leaders to help their cities deal with the crisis. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson held a roundtable with...
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
One person dead in single vehicle crash, says Multnomah County officials
Deputies responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County Sunday morning. A report was made of a vehicle on fire at 282nd Ave south of Southeast Divison Drive around 6:20 a.m. Gresham Fire crews extinguished the fire and determined that one person was inside the vehicle at the time...
President Biden helps volunteers stump for Democratic candidates in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden addressed a crowd of volunteers at a Portland union office Friday, emphasizing how important this midterm election is for Democrats. Biden's motorcade pulled up to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 office on Southeast 26th Avenue in Portland at around 7 p.m.
