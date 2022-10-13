ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Destruction at Big Four Corners Natural Area as Portland clears camps: 'It's devastating'

After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago, and we tracked the progress for days as they pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs out of the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a driver in southeast Portland. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street. Portland Police later confirmed that a pedestrian had died in the crash. There’s no...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Police looking for information on unsolved homicide from 2021

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are reaching out to the public for answers about an unsolved homicide case from last November. On Nov. 28, 2021, police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Glisan Street. When they arrived they...
GRESHAM, OR
Camas fire evacuation shelter open as Nakia Creek Fire grows

CASCADES — Red Cross is opening a fire evacuation shelter in Camas, Wash. due to the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County. The shelter is located at the Camas Church at 2204 NE Birch St., Camas, Wash. Red Cross says in the event of an evacuation you should :
CAMAS, WA
Larch Corrections Center in SW Wash. evacuated by fast-growing Nakia Creek Fire

The Nakia Creek Fire wildfire near Camas doubled in size Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity, prompting the evacuation of the Larch Corrections Center. Fire officials said more favorable conditions are helping crews contain the roughly 1,560-acre fire on Monday. Late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of...
CAMAS, WA
Questions remain over Wheeler's unsanctioned camping proposal

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler said he'll announce new proposals to address homelessness in Portland this week. This follows a report from our news partners at Willamette Week saying the mayor plans to ban unsanctioned camping and open three new homeless campuses. Sophie Peel is a City Hall...
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver Police searching for high-risk missing child

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police Department is asking for the help of the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Trinity Landsiedel is a 5'2 white girl with black hair, brown eyes, and about 120 lbs. According to police, she is considered a high-risk missing person due to her...
VANCOUVER, WA
Man partially ejected from SUV in Clark County crash dies

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man partially ejected from a SUV and pinned under it in a crash earlier this month has died, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the man as 58-year-old Gerald Plato of Vancouver, Washington. He was the driver...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Gas leak reported near Lake Oswego construction site

A natural gas leak was reported in Lake Oswego on Monday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down a nearby intersection. The leak was reported at about 1 p.m. near a construction site at State Street and D Avenue. Lake Oswego Fire said southbound traffic on State Street is blocked...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
City and county leaders, community members weigh in mayor proposal

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler said he'll be announcing new proposals related to affordable housing and homelessness this week. This comes after our news partners at Willamette Week reported the mayor plans to ban unsanctioned housing and open three homeless campuses that can each house hundreds of people.
PORTLAND, OR
President Biden helps volunteers stump for Democratic candidates in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden addressed a crowd of volunteers at a Portland union office Friday, emphasizing how important this midterm election is for Democrats. Biden's motorcade pulled up to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 office on Southeast 26th Avenue in Portland at around 7 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR

