Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes Ohio road
According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close.
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
1 dead in rollover crash; alcohol involved: OSHP
A man has died in a rollover crash Monday morning.
ODOT, the Ohio Turnpike prepare for winter snow removal, as first flurries of the season could fly this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike are preparing to clean roads this winter, with a potential test run coming this week as forecasts call for the possibility of the first flurries of the season. Officials are predicting another unseasonably cold and snowy winter,...
More than $1 million in damages reported after Wickliffe business fire
The Wickliffe Fire Department spent Sunday morning battling a large fire at a business on Lakeland Boulevard.
Vehicle found damaged on Gilmour Academy grounds: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A Gilmour Academy transportation employee reported Oct. 16 that the rearview mirrors had been pulled off his car sometime during the previous two nights while it had been left at the school due to mechanical issues. A check of surveillance cameras by the IT department was requested to see if...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Summit Metro Parks to share Gorge Metro Park dam removal project update Oct. 31
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Community members are invited to attend an update meeting about the removal of the Gorge Metro Park dam on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium 2345 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Summit Metro Parks, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Canton shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning.
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
Ohio 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition
AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Medina County Park District announces fun new schedule for November
MEDINA, Ohio -- The staff of the Medina County Park District has assembled new and creative ways for guests to learn about nature and to participate in healthy activities this November. Here are a few of the offerings:. Mysterious World of Owls: 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Discover the...
Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
Get your running shoes ready for the Nov. 6 Avon Hospital/Jacobs Health Center 5K and 1-mile walk
AVON, Ohio -- The seventh annual Avon Hospital/Richard Jacobs Health Center 5K run and 1-mile walk will be held Nov. 6 as a fundraiser for the Good Knights of Lorain County. Katrina Healy, senior manager with Cleveland Clinic corporate communications, said: “Bring donations for the Good Knights of Lorain County, such as new twin sheet sets, twin blankets or pillows. The Good Knights organization is dedicated to serving low-income families in Lorain County by providing complete, comfortable and safe beds to children.”
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
