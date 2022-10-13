AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.

