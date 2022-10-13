ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash

State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
Get your running shoes ready for the Nov. 6 Avon Hospital/Jacobs Health Center 5K and 1-mile walk

AVON, Ohio -- The seventh annual Avon Hospital/Richard Jacobs Health Center 5K run and 1-mile walk will be held Nov. 6 as a fundraiser for the Good Knights of Lorain County. Katrina Healy, senior manager with Cleveland Clinic corporate communications, said: “Bring donations for the Good Knights of Lorain County, such as new twin sheet sets, twin blankets or pillows. The Good Knights organization is dedicated to serving low-income families in Lorain County by providing complete, comfortable and safe beds to children.”
