WTOP
Jets’ D-line soaring during team’s early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers’ face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too. The New York Jets’...
WTOP
GM Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the...
WTOP
Falcons’ confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
WTOP
Eagles take 3rd 6-0 start in franchise history into off week
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni threw his head back as he walked into Philadelphia’s locker room and bellowed, “ How ‘bout them Eagles! ” The Eagles coach took delight in echoing the old Dallas catchphrase. Sirianni had every reason to revel in the moment: The...
WTOP
Colts receiving group takes major step in win over Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive. Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and...
WTOP
Daboll has surprising Giants believing they can win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1, and that’s not the most promising thing about this club. While the record is unexpected after five straight losing seasons, what’s more important is the players are marching in step with new coach Brian Daboll.
WTOP
Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its past six quarters. The Packers have a pretty good idea where the problems start. “If we don’t block better, it’s hard to do anything,” coach...
WTOP
Allen urging injury-riddled Saints to ‘keep grinding’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen is seeing his team’s resolve tested early this season. Injuries have piled up at key spots and winnable games have slipped away. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston has a back injury that hampered him for two games before he gave...
WTOP
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person...
WTOP
Titans, Nashville set final piece of deal for new stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Nashville have their eyes on hosting a Super Bowl, a Final Four, a College Football Playoff game and much more after lining up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium they hope opens for the start of the 2026 season.
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
WTOP
Carson Wentz will reportedly miss at least a month with fractured finger
Wentz to reportedly miss at least a month with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Carson Wentz’s fractured ring finger is going to, at the very least, significantly break up his first season with the Commanders. Wentz is reportedly going to miss four to six weeks due...
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. New York City at Montreal, 1 p.m. Dallas-Minnesota winner at Austin, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Philadelphia_Cincinnati winner vs. New York...
WTOP
Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension Sunday. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game.
WTOP
Jordan Goodwin ready to help Wizards’ defense after landing 2-way contract
WASHINGTON — You often hear from athletes who get a small glimpse of playing at the highest level, that simply getting there isn’t enough, the accomplishment only motivates them to work harder in order to achieve a long and stable career. That was Jordan Goodwin’s takeaway when he was called up last season to play two games for the Wizards and it once again shapes his perspective about earning the team’s second 2-way contract out of training camp.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 18
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion. ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round – Qualifying. SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:45 a.m. FS2 —...
