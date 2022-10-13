Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Employee Journey
Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness. Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being...
Las Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, purging is necessary to pressurize the new system. […]
Lanes closing for Canyon Ranch Bridge project
The closure will be about half a mile long.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
City of Albuquerque rolls out new plan to address housing crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is rolling out a new plan to address the ongoing housing crisis. The overall goal of the Housing Forward Albuquerque Plan is to increase the housing supply. To do that, the city is proposing a $5 million fund to convert unused commercial office space into roughly 1,000 residential units by 2025. They […]
KRQE News 13
High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday
Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
KRQE News 13
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP …. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Bernalillo County approves funding to help businesses …. Bernalillo County approves funding to help...
New video shows arrest of suspected killer of Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner
New video shows an arrest of the suspected killer of the Giovanni's Pizzeria owner; an arrest that should've kept Sylvan Alcachupas in jail at the time of the murder. New Mexico State Police lapel video shows the career criminal does not seem at all fazed by the prospect of adding to his rap sheet.
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
Motion filed to order witnesses to testify in fatal River of Lights crash case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the latest legal move in the case of the fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya outside the River Of Lights last year. On December 12th, police say Sergio Almanza was driving an ATV illegally on public streets when he sped through a stop light, hitting and killing Bhattacharya and injuring his father […]
Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit investigating death
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information just before noon on Saturday.
Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
Albuquerque City Council to vote on state’s role in rent control
Monday's City Council meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
Albuquerque Nightclub shooting suspect remains behind bars before trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man arrested for a shooting at an Albuquerque nightclub last month will remain locked up until trial. Investigators say on September 1, 29-year-old Oscar Valdez pistol-whipped a man trying to break up a fight at Leo’s Nightclub near 12th and Candelaria. Three other men disarmed Valdez but he returned from his car […]
High School Football Saturday highlights – Week 9
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Top ranked Centennial hosted Carlsbad in a district 3/4 clash. The Hawks proved why they are the top team in New Mexico, as they soared past the Cavemen 44-7. In a class 4A […]
Comments / 0