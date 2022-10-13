ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Joy Junction: Employee Journey

Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness. Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Las Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, purging is necessary to pressurize the new system. […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City of Albuquerque rolls out new plan to address housing crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is rolling out a new plan to address the ongoing housing crisis. The overall goal of the Housing Forward Albuquerque Plan is to increase the housing supply. To do that, the city is proposing a $5 million fund to convert unused commercial office space into roughly 1,000 residential units by 2025. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday

Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward

Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP …. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Bernalillo County approves funding to help businesses …. Bernalillo County approves funding to help...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
High School Football Saturday highlights – Week 9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Top ranked Centennial hosted Carlsbad in a district 3/4 clash. The Hawks proved why they are the top team in New Mexico, as they soared past the Cavemen 44-7. In a class 4A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

