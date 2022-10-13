Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO