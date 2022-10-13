Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 13, 2022: John Langell, NYPD sergeant and Air Force veteran, remembered

Read full article on original website
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 16, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Wallace J. Eagle, 99, World War II U.S. Army corporal who lived in Tottenville for many years, died on Oct. 3, 2022.
NY1
Staten Island Borough President marks 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella joins “In Focus” to mark nearly 10 years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New York City, where 44 residents lost their lives. More than half of those individuals were on Staten Island. Superstorm Sandy left a path of devastation that changed...
Source: Gun stolen in Florida recovered on the North Shore of Staten Island; man, 27, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of being in possession of a gun in St. George, according to police. The .45-caliber firearm previously was reported stolen in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The suspect was...
FDNY responds to fire in 3-story building in Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded to a fire in Port Richmond Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:38 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson stated, to 42 Anderson Ave., to smoke on the second floor of a three-story private dwelling. The response was an all-hands with 12 units and 60...
Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station
NEW YORK, NY – A 26-year-old man was pushed onto tracks at an NYC subway station in the latest unprovoked attack committed within the NYC subway system. According to the NYPD, on Saturday morning, an unidentified man pushed a 26-year-old male onto the tracks as a northbound 6 train was entering the station at East 149th Street in the Bronx. The incident happened at around 11:50 am and was captured on surveillance video. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pulled back onto the platform before the train arrived by a good Samaritan, police said. He The post Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
NY-11: Max Rose talks rematch with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis on PIX on Politics
NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’re facing off again. Democrat Max Rose joined Sunday’s PIX on Politics to discuss his rematch with incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to represent Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress as the representative for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis holds a lead in a recent poll from Spectrum News. […]
‘He was a good father’: Survivor of Bloods gang shooting defends dad’s honor
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who survived an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his younger brother and the Bloods gang, defended his slain father’s name as he waited for a verdict Monday. “He was a good father. He was a good guy,” Zottola said of his dad, Sylvester, who was 71 when he was executed at […]
NBC New York
NYC Teacher's Aide Saves 6 Lives After His Own Ends Suddenly at 19
The 19-year-old teacher's aide shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been working saved the lives of six people in four states, including his own, an organ donation group announced Monday. , police said, and the suspect has been charged with murder. Ethan...
VIDEO: Woman, 82, knocked to ground in Brooklyn robbery
An 82-year-old woman was knocked to the ground as a man robbed her on a Brooklyn street corner this week, police said Monday.
With large response, FDNY puts a ‘good stop’ to an electrical fire in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a dozen FDNY units responded Sunday night to a fire at a private home in New Springville. The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. inside a two-story structure at 92 Shirra Ave.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Hess Truck 2022: Flatbed, hod rods are ode to Hess founder’s legacy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Hess truck is back – just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The Hess Corporation just announced its 2022 holiday season with the release of the 3-in-1 Hess Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods. You can haul away the three vehicles – complete...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
NYPD Officers Chase Down Knifepoint Armed Robber
NEW YORK, NY – Two female New York City police officers were recognized by the department for their swift action after chasing down and subduing a suspect who had just committed a knife-point armed robbery at a business that has been targeted by thieves in recent months. Officers Ponce and Zanatta responded to the call of an armed suspect that had fled the location. They searched, located, and arrested the commercial robbery suspect who had threatened employees with a knife. New York City police officers have been dealing with a rising rate of crime across the city, and the two The post NYPD Officers Chase Down Knifepoint Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK — A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. The whale actually tapped their boat,...
NYC: Languishing Staten Island waterfront projects will be addressed in ‘coming months’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A host of failed economic development projects cover the Staten Island waterfront, and most point back to one agency — the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC). For years, projects connected to EDC, like the New York Wheel and its abandoned garage, Lighthouse...
