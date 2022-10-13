Read full article on original website
NEW UPDATE RIMROCK SHOOTING RESULTS IN TWO FATALITIES
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 17, 2022) –On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in Rimrock after an argument.
Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. A large group was partying at the location of...
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
19 YEARS SINCE TWO VICTIMS WERE FOUND MURDERED
THE YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION ON A COLD CASE DOUBLE HOMICIDE. It has been 19 years since two victims were found murdered in the back of a pickup truck in the area of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for...
Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus Open House
Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus Open House on Sat., Oct. 22. An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will...
Aircraft Accident at Prescott Regional Airport – Prescott Fire Department
At approximately 9:05 am on the morning of October 15, an aircraft accident occurred when a single engine aircraft attempted to land on runway 21R at the Prescott Regional Airport. The Aeroprakt A22LS “Foxbat” veered off of the runway, landing in an inverted position between the runway and taxiway.
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
Thinning Operations Starting Now Mid-October
Thinning Operations Starting on the Chino Valley and Bradshaw Ranger District. Beginning mid-October 2022 and continuing for approximately 3 months, a contractor working on the Chino Valley Ranger District will be using heavy equipment to thin approximately 500 acres of the Sinks Mastication project. This project is being implemented under the Chino Landscape Restoration Project. The project area is located on national forest lands northwest of Chino Valley in the Williamson Valley area.
'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers
PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30. His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity. "It's been a lot of restless nights and it's...
Breaking News Just In Chino Valley PD
Multiple Vehicle Injury Collision Shuts Down SR 89 in Chino Valley. On 10/13/2022 at approximately 10:58 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 2600 block of North State Route 89. When officers arrived, they found the collision involved a Ram 2500, a Ford F350, and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a fifth-wheel trailer.
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot boxes
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
Free Firewood Available in Coconino NF Near Flagstaff
Free firewood is available to permitted individuals in two new areas of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District. The A-1 area is located off Interstate 40 west. It can be accessed by taking the A-1 mountain exit. Follow the road for half a mile, turn left onto Forest Road 518, and take a slight right onto FR 519. FR 9012J, FR 519 and FR 9022K can all be used to access the collection area. There is plenty of parking in the A-1 area off the road surface.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
