Free firewood is available to permitted individuals in two new areas of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District. The A-1 area is located off Interstate 40 west. It can be accessed by taking the A-1 mountain exit. Follow the road for half a mile, turn left onto Forest Road 518, and take a slight right onto FR 519. FR 9012J, FR 519 and FR 9022K can all be used to access the collection area. There is plenty of parking in the A-1 area off the road surface.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO