Bedford, NY

Fox Lane High School Alum To Present Business On Shark Tank

By Ben Crnic
 4 days ago
Northern Westchester HS graduate Sam Chason, at left, is set to appear on Shark Tank on Friday, Oct. 14 Photo Credit: Shark Tank via Bedford Central School District

A graduate of a Northern Westchester high school will be presenting his self-started business on Shark Tank.

Sam Chason, who graduated from Fox Lane High School in the town of Bedford in 2016, will be appearing on the show on Friday, Oct. 14. It airs at 8 p.m. on ABC-TV.

Chason will be presenting his business, Storage Scholars, which he started in 2017 with his business partner, Matt Gronberg, during their time at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Chason's business partners with universities to put international students' belongings into storage during the summer, while also training students to do the work in order to create campus jobs, according to the Bedford Central School District.

In an interview with officials from the school district, Chason said that to start the business, he would go door-to-door to freshmen on campus offering his service, which helped him realize what students needed out of a summer storage service.

Now, the business partners with universities for a "fully contactless post-pick-up and pre-delivery service," and has teams of students move items into storage after dorms are closed for the semester, Chason said. The teams then move the belongings into students' new rooms when they return to campus.

Chason said that his appearance on Shark Tank is "a surreal moment, a childhood dream and validation of the time I had been putting in for the past six years."

