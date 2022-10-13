ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
LEXINGTON, KY
realitytitbit.com

American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
Cheryl E Preston

James Hyde joins The Young and the Restless as Jeremy Stark a man from Diane's past

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is frightened about her connection to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) being revealed on The Young and the Restless and on October 21 her troubles will increase.James Hyde is joining the CBS soap as Jeremy Stark who is yet another man from Diane's past in LA. Could it be that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are wrong and that it is Jeremy who was Diane's sugar daddy instead of Tucker?
MadameNoire

Rihanna Returns To Social Media With A Savage Instagram Post

Like a true baddie, Robyn Rihanna Fenty returns to Instagram like she never left and it’s hella clear she’s about that “Work, work, work, work, work” and of course, the Bajan sensation looks TF GOOD. A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy