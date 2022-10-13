Read full article on original website
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
RJ City Renames Wardlow, Dax Harwood Praises Aussie Open Bout, Rosemary Thanks IMPACT | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 16, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Wardlow increases the female demographic for AEW and RJ City offers to reveal some of the names he could have been saddled with in another company. Check out the full video above.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8): The Beast Defends WOW Title
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode four of its show on October 8. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8) - WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final:...
10/14 AEW Rampage Sees Uptick In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 458,000 viewers on October 14. This number is up from the 404,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.17, which is up...
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News
- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
Comcast Shuts Down G4TV, Xavier Woods And More React
G4TV, the revived gaming network which featured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) as a host and regularly featured WWE and AEW superstars on their programming, has officially been shut down. The news came courtesy of an exclusive report by Deadline which revealed the internal memo that was sent out...
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
Elias Returns On 10/17 WWE Raw, Says Ezekiel's Career Was Tragically Cut Short
Elias is back on WWE Raw. The former WWE 24/7 Champion returned to the red brand on the October 17 episode. In August 2021, WWE aired vignettes in which he declared that Elias is dead. He was completely absent for several months until his brother, Ezekiel, debuted on the April 4 episode of WWE Raw. Zeke became a featured member of the roster and shared the ring with stars like Kevin Owens and Chad Gable, among many others.
The Judgment Day Challenges The O.C. To A Match At WWE Crown Jewel, The O.C. Accepts
The Judgment Day is set to battle The O.C. at Crown Jewel. After successfully making their in-ring return on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were celebrating their victory with AJ Styles in the middle of the ring. This prompted The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) to come out and make an official challenge to The O.C for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
William Regal Interview With Tony Schiavone Set For 10/18 AEW Dynamite
William Regal is set to sit down with Tony Schiavone on the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement was made via All Elite Wrestling's Twitter account earlier today. Regal, who is the figure head of the Blackpool Combat Club, has been involved in multiple storylines as of late. Most notably, Regal pulled out a signature pair of brass knuckles when staring down MJF on October 5 episode of Dynamite.
Shawn Michaels: WWE Is Discussing Holding NXT Premium Live Events Away From The Performance Center
Shawn Michaels says WWE intends to take NXT back on the road, at least for premium live events, and the company is trying to figure out the best way to do so. NXT has been mostly lifted to the WWE Performance Center since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This past April, NXT Stand & Deliver was held in Texas, but this trip away from Florida was a one-off. NXT In Your House and NXT Worlds Collide were both held at the Performance Center. The brand's upcoming Halloween Havoc event will continue this trend.
KOBK Die Young Results (10/15): Brogan Finlay, Billie Starkz, Adam Priest, More In Action
KOBK (Kill Or Be Killed) held their Die Young event from the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 15, 2022. The event was taped and is set to air on IWTV on October 19, 2022. Full results and highlights can be seen below. KOBK Die Young Results (10/15) Gary...
