John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO