Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Southern Union aims to provide opportunities to grow — for students and businesses alike
John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.
WTVM
St. Anne Pacelli teacher named Geography Teacher Fellow by AGS
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order for Mrs. Wendy McReynolds of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. She is named the 2022 Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society (AGS). Teachers across the U.S. are selected to get special opportunities to support their teaching activities for...
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
WTVM
Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project. Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds. The newly constructed building needs more...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
wrbl.com
“Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes”; Residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has...
WTVM
Early voting starts in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
WTVM
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a day of celebration for members of the Muscogee County community. Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County School District Stadium, Odis Spencer Stadium. “Well it’s such a fabulous facility. It’s one that’s going to be a...
UPDATE: Phenix City house fire leaves family displaced
UPDATE 10/17/2022 5:10 p.m.: Officials say the fire engulfed most of the home’s roof. The residing family, who were asleep when the fire first erupted, are now displaced. Incident Commander Mike Dempsey says it’s too early to determine the cause. “Once we arrived on the scene, we observed heavy smoke and flame conditions from the […]
Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
Homicide victims’ families restore Columbus memorial honoring those killed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly one month ago, a Columbus memorial set to honor the lives taken by homicide was found destroyed. The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial was reported vandalized by the Columbus Parks and Rec on Sept. 19. The memorial has been overseen by the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office since the mid 90’s after […]
LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger. On Oct. 16, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the […]
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
collegeandmagnolia.com
Staff Picks — Auburn @ #9 Mississippi
This sucks. I am so tired of being led into Saturdays by this incompetent Potato Moron. I just want it to be over. Come on Lane, put us out of our misery and begin your job interview. Auburn (+15) @ Mississippi (O/U 66.5) Ryan S Sterritt. Josh Black. AU Chief.
WTVM
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
wrbl.com
LaGrange native intends to focus on children and seniors if elected as District 2 councilmember
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange native, Ashley Cousin, is one of the five candidates competing for the District 2 city council seat. District 2 will become available when current councilmember, Dr. Willie Edmondson, steps into the role as Mayor following Mayor Thornton’s resignation. If elected, Cousin said her...
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
WALB 10
Americus nonprofit that builds affordable housing needs your help
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit helping families in need get affordable housing is asking for support. The Americus Fuller Center For Housing hopes to have a home ready for a family by Thanksgiving. To complete the interior finishing, they will need paint, appliances, cabinetry flooring, and heating and air....
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Comments / 6