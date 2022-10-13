ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonton, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Southern Union aims to provide opportunities to grow — for students and businesses alike

John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

St. Anne Pacelli teacher named Geography Teacher Fellow by AGS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order for Mrs. Wendy McReynolds of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. She is named the 2022 Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society (AGS). Teachers across the U.S. are selected to get special opportunities to support their teaching activities for...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project. Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds. The newly constructed building needs more...
WTVM

Early voting starts in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Phenix City house fire leaves family displaced

UPDATE 10/17/2022 5:10 p.m.: Officials say the fire engulfed most of the home’s roof. The residing family, who were asleep when the fire first erupted, are now displaced. Incident Commander Mike Dempsey says it’s too early to determine the cause. “Once we arrived on the scene, we observed heavy smoke and flame conditions from the […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
OPELIKA, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

Staff Picks — Auburn @ #9 Mississippi

This sucks. I am so tired of being led into Saturdays by this incompetent Potato Moron. I just want it to be over. Come on Lane, put us out of our misery and begin your job interview. Auburn (+15) @ Mississippi (O/U 66.5) Ryan S Sterritt. Josh Black. AU Chief.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Americus nonprofit that builds affordable housing needs your help

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit helping families in need get affordable housing is asking for support. The Americus Fuller Center For Housing hopes to have a home ready for a family by Thanksgiving. To complete the interior finishing, they will need paint, appliances, cabinetry flooring, and heating and air....
AMERICUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
OPELIKA, AL

