Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
KPBS
Tijuana Shelter System at breaking point as Venezuelan migrants arrive
For months, Tijuana’s migrant shelters have been turning people away because there are no more more beds. On Monday, shelter operators said the United States is making an already difficult situation worse with a new agreement to deport Venezuelans to Mexico. KPBS Gustavo Solis heard directly from the shelters.
KPBS
At least four dead and 60 injured in fire at Iran's Evin prison
In Iran, the state news agency is reporting that a fire at Tehran's Evin Prison killed four inmates and left more than 60 injured. The agency says the four died of smoke inhalation. The prison is known to house political prisoners as well as anti-government activists. And the deadly incident comes amid nationwide protests against the Iranian regime. NPR's Peter Kenyon is following the story from Istanbul and joins us. Good morning.
Comments / 0