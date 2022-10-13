‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one of the longest-running regional TV series in American history.

The first episode will premiere this month on kron4.com and see Grant visit a gorgeous urban oasis that was decades in the making, as he heads to Presidio Tunnel Tops Park with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Catch the exclusive early release of the iconic return, Thursday, Oct. 20 on kron4.com and watch “Bay Area Backroads” with host Grant Lodes on KRON4 News.

