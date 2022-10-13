ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

City of Berryville, Ark. looks to move police station

Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, authorities identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking some of the coldest air of the season so far for the next few days....
BERRYVILLE, AR
KYTV

Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday. For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. . There was...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, MO
KYTV

Crosslines now accepting applications for holiday assistance

HOLLISTER, MO
KTLO

2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles

Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand. The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision. It’s a project...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning a former assistant chief for The Billings Fire Protection District. Mike Moore was killed in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop is usually closed on Sundays, but opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Moore’s widow, Dawn.
BILLINGS, MO
KTLO

Area man killed after ejection from vehicle

A Boone County man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle early Thursday morning. Twenty-year-old Pierce Marshall of Lead Hill was pronounced dead at the scene between Lead Hill and Omaha. According to the Arkansas State Police, Marshall was traveling on Arkansas Highway 281. His vehicle reportedly ran...
LEAD HILL, AR
KYTV

Adderall shortage hits Springfield pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield pharmacies are seeing a drastic shortage of Adderall which is a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Pharmacists say major suppliers are seeing an increase in demand and more kids are being prescribed the drug as they go back to school. “It seems a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

