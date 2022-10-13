GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO