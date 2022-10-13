Read full article on original website
KYTV
City of Berryville, Ark. looks to move police station
KYTV
Jeepin’ for a Cure rolled through Ozark, Mo. on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jeep owners hit the road for a great cause on Saturday. For the fifth-straight year, Jeepin’ for a Cure featured more than 400 Jeep owners driving over some rocky Ozarks roads. The ride raised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. . There was...
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
KYTV
Crosslines now accepting applications for holiday assistance
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
KTLO
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
KYTV
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
KYTV
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
KYTV
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
KYTV
UPDATE: Republic, Billings community mourns the deaths of 2 teenagers killed in crash
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The communities of Republic and Billings are mourning the deaths of two teenagers who died in a crash over the weekend near Republic High School. Two other teens are recovering from that crash which preliminary reports indicate was caused by excessive speed. Not far from the...
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV
Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand. The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision. It’s a project...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
KYTV
Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning a former assistant chief for The Billings Fire Protection District. Mike Moore was killed in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop is usually closed on Sundays, but opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Moore’s widow, Dawn.
Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing S. National Wednesday morning
Springfield Police said someone crossing South National Avenue Wednesday morning has life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV.
KTLO
Area man killed after ejection from vehicle
A Boone County man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle early Thursday morning. Twenty-year-old Pierce Marshall of Lead Hill was pronounced dead at the scene between Lead Hill and Omaha. According to the Arkansas State Police, Marshall was traveling on Arkansas Highway 281. His vehicle reportedly ran...
Wednesday night SGF shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE 8 A.M. — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unknown if they were involved at this time, police said. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers responded to shots fired call Wednesday night and found one person with life-threatening injuries. Police were called out to 1900 W. […]
KYTV
Adderall shortage hits Springfield pharmacies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield pharmacies are seeing a drastic shortage of Adderall which is a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Pharmacists say major suppliers are seeing an increase in demand and more kids are being prescribed the drug as they go back to school. “It seems a...
