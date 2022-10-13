ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

KSST Radio

Another Successful Help-A-Child Benefit In The Books

The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit was hailed by organizers as another success for children served by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, four local foster families and toward scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors by Masonic Lodges who participate in and help put on the annual event.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSHS Wildcat Band Marching Through “Bandtober” With An Eye At Area UIL Next

The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band has been on the move — traveling, performing, and competing during their busiest time of the year. The month of October brings a “culmination of all things competitive marching band,” with Friday night football game performances and Saturday contests. The weekly Saturday marching contests in October have lead to the coining of the month as “Bandtober.”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit Kicks Off Today (Oct. 14)

Ag Mechanics Build Off Slated Friday; Cook-Offs, Livestock Show, FFA Project Show, Auctions Following On Oct. 15. In just a few hours, the 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit will kick off what promises to be two days of fun competitions and family-friendly activities designed to raise funds and awareness for organizations and programs which benefit children in the local communities.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Inductees For Friday’s 2022 Hall Of Honor Ceremony Revealed

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Cassidy Cartridge

A funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001, in Denton, Texas, to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Trunk or Treat October 2022

Area churches are hosting alternatives to tricks and treat again this year. Here is a partial list. If your organization would like to placed on this list, email your into to [email protected]. St. James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs, TX will host a Trunk or Treat October 31st from...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Wildcat Football Wins Fourth Straight

Sulphur Springs used another quick start, propelling them to a 28-17 win in Mabank. The offense scored 21 points in the first half, their fourth straight game doing so. Unlike the previous three victories, the Wildcat defense forced numerous stops, giving the ball right back to the offense and allowing Sulphur Springs to score again.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Margie Sewell Morrison

A funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., prior to service time.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for October 19th, 2022

City National Bank is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife

A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
GILMER, TX
KSST Radio

Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Preconditioning And Process Verification

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The purpose of preconditioning stocker/feeder calves is to minimize the morbidity and mortality experienced by calves as they move from their ranch of origin into the beef production system. Process verification is a systematic means of capturing and verifying (sometimes by a third party) the preventative health and management protocols administered to a well identified group of cattle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

