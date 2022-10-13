Read full article on original website
Another Successful Help-A-Child Benefit In The Books
The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit was hailed by organizers as another success for children served by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, four local foster families and toward scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors by Masonic Lodges who participate in and help put on the annual event.
Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
SSHS Wildcat Band Marching Through “Bandtober” With An Eye At Area UIL Next
The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band has been on the move — traveling, performing, and competing during their busiest time of the year. The month of October brings a “culmination of all things competitive marching band,” with Friday night football game performances and Saturday contests. The weekly Saturday marching contests in October have lead to the coining of the month as “Bandtober.”
15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit Kicks Off Today (Oct. 14)
Ag Mechanics Build Off Slated Friday; Cook-Offs, Livestock Show, FFA Project Show, Auctions Following On Oct. 15. In just a few hours, the 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit will kick off what promises to be two days of fun competitions and family-friendly activities designed to raise funds and awareness for organizations and programs which benefit children in the local communities.
Inductees For Friday’s 2022 Hall Of Honor Ceremony Revealed
Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
Sulphur Bluff Team Named Grand Champion At Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Build Off
The first ever Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Team Build Off was a huge success Friday, with all 35 teams commended by the judges for their welding skills, safety practices and use of PPE, and manner in which they worked together as a team. In the end, however, only the teams constructing the top four ranked smokers went home with awards.
Obituary – Cassidy Cartridge
A funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001, in Denton, Texas, to...
168 Stew Cook Sites To Choose From At The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival
Tickets Are $8 Each For A Bowl And All-You-Can-Eat Of Stew Or 4 For $28 For Through Friday; Quarts Are $15. Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented...
3-D Mammography Technology Offered At The Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center
Amazon Smile Program, Free Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic For Students Ongoing. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Free Mammogram Clinic. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15, as part of the...
Trunk or Treat October 2022
Area churches are hosting alternatives to tricks and treat again this year. Here is a partial list. If your organization would like to placed on this list, email your into to [email protected]. St. James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs, TX will host a Trunk or Treat October 31st from...
Wildcat Football Wins Fourth Straight
Sulphur Springs used another quick start, propelling them to a 28-17 win in Mabank. The offense scored 21 points in the first half, their fourth straight game doing so. Unlike the previous three victories, the Wildcat defense forced numerous stops, giving the ball right back to the offense and allowing Sulphur Springs to score again.
Chamber Connection – Oct. 12: Stew Festival, Youth Expo, Help-A-Child Benefit Coming Up
Stew Tickets Available Now At Local Banks; Stew Merchandise, Quart Tickets On Sale At Chamber Office. Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for...
Margie Sewell Morrison
A funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., prior to service time.
Dinner Bell Menu for October 19th, 2022
City National Bank is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Hopkins County United Way Another $15,000 Closer To Goal
Hopkins County United Way is $15,000 closer to meeting this year’s $150,000 campaign goal, which will benefit 18 local nonprofit agencies. As of the second campaign workers report meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, HCUW had raised a total of $26,522.27. After the kickoff of the 2022-2023 campaign at...
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Preconditioning And Process Verification
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The purpose of preconditioning stocker/feeder calves is to minimize the morbidity and mortality experienced by calves as they move from their ranch of origin into the beef production system. Process verification is a systematic means of capturing and verifying (sometimes by a third party) the preventative health and management protocols administered to a well identified group of cattle.
4 Jailed On Probation Warrants, 2 Arrested In Court, 3 Others Jailed On Felony Warrants
Over the last week, nine people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants. Four people were jailed in Hopkins County on violation of probation warrants, two were taken into custody in district court, and three on other felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports. Arrested In District Court.
