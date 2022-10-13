Read full article on original website
WTOP
Hurricane Ian may double number of flood-damaged vehicles
Centreville, Virginia-based vehicle history provider Carfax estimates there are 400,000 water-damaged cars in its database that were on the roads at the beginning of 2022, and Hurricane Ian may have resulted in as many as 358,000 additional flood-damaged vehicles, mostly in Florida and the Carolinas. Some of those cars won’t...
WTOP
At Georgia debate, Abrams and Kemp clash on abortion, crime
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting.
WTOP
Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC
A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
WTOP
Puppy stolen during DC armed robbery has been found
A puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week has been found. Police said the robber approached the dog’s owner at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street, brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog, and then took off running after the owner complied.
