Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members.

The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the dogs belonged to a family member of the woman and lived in the home with her.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Deputies have not released any details on the breed of the dogs or if they were taken from the home following the attack.

Spokespeople with the sheriff’s office say they expect to release more details in the coming days.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Neighbors upset ‘vicious’ pit bull allowed to return after killing chihuahua in Rockdale County Buddy, a 7-year-old chihuahua, was killed by a pit bull in their Rockdale County neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group