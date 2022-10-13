ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A94Ft_0iXrRpbV00

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members.

The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the dogs belonged to a family member of the woman and lived in the home with her.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Deputies have not released any details on the breed of the dogs or if they were taken from the home following the attack.

Spokespeople with the sheriff’s office say they expect to release more details in the coming days.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Neighbors upset ‘vicious’ pit bull allowed to return after killing chihuahua in Rockdale County Buddy, a 7-year-old chihuahua, was killed by a pit bull in their Rockdale County neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 111

Cynthia
3d ago

it's so sad to read some of the comments here. I know this sweet lady and the owner of the dogs. y'all don't even know the situation. prayers for my friends and their families.

Reply(1)
18
Md36
4d ago

Pitbulls are only dangerous if the owner makes them that way, I've owned them all my life and my bulldog is the sweetest dog, my rat terrior is meaner than my pit bull, so don't blame a dog just because of what breed they are, any dog can be mean it all depends on the owner and how they raise the dog

Reply(12)
19
T.J. Fye5
3d ago

This Is B.S., the type of dogs should have immediately been released. People need to realize not all breeds of dogs are friendly and should be kept as pets. My Condolences to the family this is horrible.

Reply
10
Related
WTVM

Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

APD have located 15-year-old boy with autism

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has canceled its “critical missing” alert for a 15-year-old boy with autism. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Isaac Edwards is a highly functional autistic child who jumped out of the car after an argument with...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
135K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy